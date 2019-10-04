The LCS Lady Lions soccer team is state-championship bound after dominating its way through the MAIS Division II playoffs.
The Lady Lions earned home-field advantage by winning first place in the region during the regular season. In the first night of postseason play, Olivia Burroughs scored a hat trick, Emilie Davis scored two goals and Mattie Reich scored one in a 6-0 victory over Lee Academy.
Davis, Erin Leist and Susie Rogers each scored a goal in the Lady Lions’ 3-0 victory over Kirk Academy in the second round to advance to the state championship. The Lady Lions’ final match, hosted by Jackson Prep, will be played against Indianola at 1:30 p.m. today (Saturday).
Lady Braves win volleyball crown
The South Jones Lady Braves volleyball team (15-1) won the Region 5-5A championship on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over West Jones (16-9) in the final region contest on their regular-season schedule. The win over the Mustangs served as redemption for their previous region game, which was the only loss on the Lady Braves’ season. Since falling to the Lady Mustangs in September, South Jones has won six consecutive matches, each being won in dominant fashion.
South Jones has three non-region matches remaining and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play two matches next week.
