Laurel Christian School senior Nathan Garick recently committed to Delta State University and will become part of the “Fighting Okra” swim team in 2019.
Having been in the pool since age 9 as a member of Laurel Swim Association, Garick has competed in many local, state and regional meets. During his time in the water, he has claimed many top finishes, earned numerous high-point awards and been selected to represent Mississippi swimming as part of both the Mississippi All-Star and Zone teams.
Garick began swimming for LCS in 2012. Most recently, he won two first-place medals and broke the 100-meter freestyle record with a time of 48.08 seconds at the 2018 MAIS State Championship meet.
The DSU Statesmen Swim and Dive team recently won second place at the NCAA National Championship and coach Dan’l Murray was honored as Division II coach of the Year.
When he is not in the pool, Garick will be pursuing a degree in environmental science with a concentration in wildlife management.
