Bulldog fans have been waiting since January for the debut of head coach Mike Leach, and the time has finally arrived. This afternoon (Saturday), Mississippi State will travel to Baton Rouge for an intriguing matchup with the No. 6 LSU Tigers at 2:30 on CBS.
Leach’s pass-happy offensive system has wowed fans throughout the nation for decades, spreading defenses thin across the field creating mismatches and leading to some of college football’s most explosive performances.
Such was the case during his time at Washington State, despite having lesser-recruited talent than he did during his previous gigs. Under Leach's leadership, the Cougars finished the 2019 season with the nation's seventh-best offense, racking up 505 yards per game. Now, fans are eager to see if Leach’s system is capable of producing similar results within the SEC West.
LSU's title run in 2019 was one of the all-time greatest, making a 15-0 (8-0 SEC) run and cutting down seven Top 10 teams along the way. The Tigers lost many of their 2019 pieces to the NFL, along with passing coordinator Joe Brady, who took the job as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Three more returning starters chose not to play this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase. LSU's title defense will be put into the hands of a talented but young corps with only five starters in total returning.
All the offensive stats Mississippi State compiled during 2019 can be thrown out the window under this new regime, but Kylin Hill still intends to be a major part of the group’s success.
The senior returns after finishing third in the SEC in rushing yards (1,350) and tied for fifth in scores on the ground (10). Hill carried the ball 242 times a year ago, more than anyone else in the conference, but may not have such a heavy load with handoffs in 2020. Leach highlights tailbacks within his offense, but in different ways. His leading rusher last season, Max Borghi, carried the ball 127 times for 817 yards with 11 touchdowns. Borghi was a big part of the passing attack as well, hauling in 86 for 597 yards with five trips into the end zone.
The signal-caller is the emphasis in the offense for Leach, and he brought in a senior transfer to make it happen. The depth chart lists K.J. Costello as the starter ahead of true freshman Will Rogers. Costello was limited last season due to injury and threw for 1,038 yards with six scores in five games at Stanford, but he had a breakthrough year in 2018, throwing for 3,540 yards with 29 TDs.
LSU's defense was not on the same level of the offense in 2019, but it did No. 31 in the nation, allowing 343.5 yards per game. Similarly to the offense, the defense will suffer from a lack of experience with only three starters back, and their change from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3. New defensive coordinator Bo Pellini will certainly apply pressure on Costello with a talented group of secondary defenders. But the Bulldogs have an experienced line, which should allow him plenty of time to make decisions.
On offense, LSU returns one starter, right tackle Austin Deculus. However, the Tigers will feature a stable of running backs who are ready to make their mark in LSU's storied history. Chris Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, and John Emery Jr. are as capable as any backfield in the conference.
MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is making the jump from the same role with San Diego State to Starkville, now attempting to clamp down on SEC offenses as opposed to Mountain West units. Arnett can depend on senior middle linebacker Erroll Thompson, a preseason third-team All-SEC selection who will be asked to control the box and force Brennan to move the chains with his arm.
The opening kickoff between the Bulldogs and Tigers is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CBS, the grandest stage of the day for SEC programs, featured as one of the most exciting matchups of the conference’s return to competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.