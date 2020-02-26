From staff reports
First State Bank and Laurel Main Street will present a Laurel Leap Day 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Front Street.
Teams can have no more than five players per team and the tournament will be a double-elimination format. There is a $50 entry fee for each team and cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the tournament. First place will win $500, second place $200, and third place $100. The first-place team will also receive the Laurel Leap Day trophy and bragging rights for a year.
All players must be 18 years old or older, and players younger than 21 must submit a consent form signed by their legal guardian. The Laurel Leap Day Basketball Tournament is open to all teams — men, women and coed.
In addition, there will be a dunk competition and 3-point shootout. The entry fee is $10 for each of these separate competitions,\ and a cash prize will be awarded for the winner of each.
Registration forms may be picked up at Beat 5 Jones County Supervisor’s Office at 126 Central Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit laurelmainstreet.com and click on events or http://laurelmainstreet.com/events/laurel-leap-day.
