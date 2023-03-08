The Leap Day basketball tournament was separated into two divisions this year — “Competitive” and “Community” — and the feedback for that change “was great,” tournament organizer Thomas Steinwinder said. “We will continue to do that in the future. We also plan to expand the tournament and add a fourth court next year so that we can accommodate more teams.”

The Competitive Division winner was the Mount Olive Boyz — listed on the roster as Jaylon Hudson, Juju, Preacher and Big Red. They lost their first game then scrapped their way back through the losers' bracket to beat Sore Losers — which was undefeated going into the championship game — in a battle. 

