The Leap Day basketball tournament was separated into two divisions this year — “Competitive” and “Community” — and the feedback for that change “was great,” tournament organizer Thomas Steinwinder said. “We will continue to do that in the future. We also plan to expand the tournament and add a fourth court next year so that we can accommodate more teams.”
The Competitive Division winner was the Mount Olive Boyz — listed on the roster as Jaylon Hudson, Juju, Preacher and Big Red. They lost their first game then scrapped their way back through the losers' bracket to beat Sore Losers — which was undefeated going into the championship game — in a battle.
Team ALFA won the Community Division. Its roster was loaded with Sumralls — Russ, Ryan and Reed — along with Rahkeam Parker and Joshua Stamps.
The Community Division had six teams and the Competitive Division had five. “We would like to double that next year,” Steinwinder said.
In the “knockout competition,” William Taylor was the winner in the 12-and-under division and Luke Everwine won the 13- to 17-year-olds’ division. In the competition, everyone lines up and the first two have a basketball. The first shoots a free throw, and if he misses, he has to get the rebound and score before the second shooter makes a basket. If the second shooter scores first, the first shooter is “knocked out,” and it continues down the line like that. The last shooter remaining wins.
Former Heidelberg High star Cameron Blankenship won the dunk competition and Trista Magee Whitman — the girls’ basketball coach at Petal and former UAB star — won the 3-point shooting competition.
