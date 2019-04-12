You see Tiger in the title of this column and it might lead you to think that you are about to read something about LSU. But that isn’t the case, to some degree, this time.
Now, I will be watching LSU baseball today (Saturday) and on Sunday when they play at Missouri, but my main focus this weekend is of a single Tiger — for the most part.
Since Tiger Woods came on the professional golf scene in the back half of the 1990s, I have been a fan of his. He might be like the N.Y. Yankees, the New England Patriots or Alabama football to a lot of people, but I have always liked Tiger.
In his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 1996, Tiger was honored as the PGA Rookie of the Year and Sports Illustrated gave him the title of Sportsman of the Year. A pretty impressive start for a 20-year-old.
Tiger, born Dec. 30, 1975, is exactly one year and one day older than I am.
Now, he has earned a ton more money in his 40-plus years on this earth than I have, but I still, and always have, had a ton of enjoyment in watching (and cheering) for him.
I want to see Tiger regain his peak status like when he won the 2000 U.S. Open by a record 15-stoke margin. Whether he gets there remains to be seen. He probably won’t get back to that peak, but I am rooting for him to get back into the Top 10 golfers in the world until he moves on to the Senior Tour.
I have always liked athletes who are a bit flashy. Deion Sanders was my favorite football player growing up. I even wore a bandana under my helmet when I played football at Laurel High and I had four wristbands on each arm.
Now, Tiger may not be “flashy” in the same sense that “Neon” Deion was, but when he was at the top of the golfing world he was, compared to the rest of the players on the PGA Tour. And that made me like him even more.
Tiger has been the Player of the Year on the PGA Tour 11 times in his career. And he accomplished the career Grand Slam (Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and the PGA Championship) at the age of 24 — youngest in PGA history. Tiger and Jack Nicklaus are the only two players who have ever won three career Grand Slams. That’s like comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James. But, in this case, Tiger is more Jordan than he is LeBron.
When Tiger was at this peak in the early 2000s, he brought golf to a different level throughout the entire country. He made it cool. The number of young people playing golf soared. And when Tiger hit his downfall, so did the number of people who played golf on local courses.
Golf needs Tiger just as much as Tiger needs golf.
I need Tiger just as much as I need my Tigers.
It has been too long since Tiger was at the top of the golfing world — where he belongs. Kinda like how it has been too long since the Tigers (LSU) have been at the top of the college baseball world (last national title in 2009).
Maybe, just maybe, Tiger can become only the second person since Nicklaus to win the Masters for the fifth time (Nicklaus won six). A win at Augusta National this weekend would put Tiger within three major titles of tying Nicklaus (18) for the most all-time.
Hopefully, on Sunday afternoon, I will be watching Tiger on CBS trying to capture his first major title since 2008 while I watch my Tigers go for a series win (or sweep) against Mizzou on my iPad.
Tiger shot an opening-round 70 on Thursday at Augusta. In three of his previous four previous wins at the Masters (’97, ’01 and ’02), he shot an opening-round 70. And, since he turned pro in ’96, the Tigers have won a national title in baseball in the same years that Tiger has won a major tournament.
So, let’s geaux Tiger(s).
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.