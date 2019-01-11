It happens every single year.
We know it’s coming, we say we will make it last longer and that we will enjoy it a little more than we did the previous year. But no matter how we approach it, it comes in with a bang, goes out with a blur and after months and months of waiting — college football season is over.
While I was at the Leader-Call, coverage of football began in July when we started contacting local high school football coaches and setting up times for interviews, team pictures and the like for the yearly football magazine.
We get downright giddy at the thought of Friday nights and Saturdays filled with football action, but in the back of our minds (way, way, way back) we always knew that this time of year would be here quicker than it was the year before. It always is.
Our offseason from football began on Tuesday.
However, we still have the Saints alive in the NFL playoffs. New Orleans faces Philadelphia (the defending Super Bowl champs) on Sunday ay 3:40 p.m. on Fox. If the Saints get by the Eagles, they will face the winner of Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in New Orleans.
We don’t always have a chance this time of year to cheer on the Saints, but Who Dat! nation is alive and well, for now.
If the Saints can make it to Super Bowl LIII, they will face either Kansas City, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Chargers or New England. Call me crazy, but I’m going with a Saints-Chiefs Super Bowl.
The final college football game of the season was a shocker as Clemson dominated Alabama by winning by four touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. It was the worst defeat of Nick Saban’s career and it was the first time I remember seeing him get clearly out-coached. Even today, I am still in shock that the game played out the way it did. But, it’s over and we all know that the conclusion of that game means the conclusion of another season, and now the waiting begins.
It will be a grueling seven-plus months before our beloved game returns to the local gridirons and another few weeks tacked on to that before the cathedrals of autumn Saturdays are again filled by legions of faithful followers.
So, what do we do now?
For starters, we wait. It is not a patient wait, either. It begins with a mourning phase, which began Tuesday morning. Our feelings of passion for the game will return, slightly, this weekend as we tune in to see if the Saints can keep marching toward the Super Bowl. But it is still the NFL and not the amateur game.
It will never be the same for us who truly enjoy high school and college football the most, but we are just trying to make the time between the end and the next beginning as painless as possible.
Filling some of our void with the NFL helps, because it gets us from where we are today through early February. And, by that time, we have cut a month off of our wait.
National Signing Day for college football also takes place in early February and it will bring a couple of days of anticipation for the next season.
Once football is “officially” over, we focus on pending March Madness. And keeping up with the action of the NCAA tournament is another trick we use to get us back to the boys of fall. It also pushes us into spring and early April before the madness is completed.
When the weather starts to heat up, we have college baseball regionals, super regionals and the College World Series to follow to help ease the mounting tension that is starting to build because of our football withdrawals.
With the weather warming up, vacations start to take place and that helps eat up some more time, but it also brings us to the longest eight weeks of amateur football fans’ lives every year — the last two months before it is finally back.
At this point the time seems to slowly just tick … tick .. tick … by. And it is probably the most grueling time of the year for high school and college football fans. However, as the NBA Finals have wrapped up and the MLB season is almost to the playoffs, the smell of fresh cut grass and Friday night lights is just around the corner.
The calendar has now flipped all the way to early August, but we can only continue to wait. It will be about two weeks before high school football starts, but those are the longest 24-hour days in succession on the calendar every single year.
Once the action kicks off on the prep gridirons, that means college football is right around the corner and we can smell the searing meat on the grills and already taste those cold beverages at our favorite tailgating spots.
But the saddest part of it all — is once it starts, in a flash, it will all be over once again. And I will sit here and write this column again at the same time next year.
However, for now, let’s hang on to football a little longer and chant Who Dat! as we do.
•
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.