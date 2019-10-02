The Laurel Tornadoes (4-1, 1-0) are on a two-game winning streak and will look to make it three on Friday night when they host the Ole Brook Panthers (1-4, 0-1).
The Tornadoes enter the game with a ton of momentum, fresh off of a 55-0 victory over South Jones last week in their region opener. However, coach Todd Breland and his team are focused on improving each week and not peaking too early in the season.
Offensively, the Tornadoes are hitting their stride with a balanced attack, averaging 191.6 passing yards per game and 224 rushing yards per game. Though his completion percentage is 53 percent, junior quarterback Xavier Evans has shown the ability to make big plays with his arm, passing for 953 yards and nine touchdowns through Laurel’s first five games. Evans also leads the team in rushing with 555 yards on 8.4 yards per carry and five touchdowns.
Amir Smith and Kelvin Benjamin have become a dangerous tandem in the backfield, combining for 379 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry. Leading the receiving corps has been Kanarius Johnson and Tyrone Jones. Johnson has caught 23 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, and Jones has 20 catches for 251 yards and a score.
Defensively, Laurel has been just as stout, allowing 13.6 points per game to opposing teams. Though they have given up 190 yards per game through the air and 224 per game on the ground, the Tornadoes have consistently forced turnovers during pivotal moments of football games. The unit has forced 15 turnovers in five contests, led by junior Ryan Fuller, who has forced and recovered four fumbles. Khylin Dixon leads the group with 36 solo tackles and Ashun Pruitt has made a team-high total of three sacks.
Ole Brook enters the game on the heels of a 44-7 loss to the West Jones Mustangs. Despite a 66-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, the Panthers were unable to sustain their offense long enough to keep the game close. Their rushing game has been the biggest strength so far, with three different players totaling more than 250 yards. Passing the ball, however, has been a struggle. Sophomore quarterback Dre Ross has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions over the first five games. The Panthers’ defense has surrendered an average of 38 points per week to opposing offense, creating deficits they have been unable to overcome with a lack of success throwing the football.
Laurel has collected 40 wins and 18 losses against Ole Brook since the first time the two programs met in 1929. The Tornadoes have won five of their last six meetings with the Panthers and hope to continue their positive momentum with another big win on Friday night Between the Bricks.
