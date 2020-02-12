The Region 5-5A basketball tournament began Tuesday evening at South Jones High School with four first-round contests. Laurel and Brookhaven swept the evening with wins for both their boys’ and girls’ teams.
The Lady Tornadoes earned a comeback 49-46 victory over West Jones in the first game of the evening. In the second game, Laurel’s boys cruised to a 67-52 win over South Jones. In the final girls' game, Brookhaven flexed its muscles with a 53-19 win over the Lady Braves, and in the nightcap, Brookhaven’s boys defeated West Jones 77-66.
Region 5-5A
Tuesday’s results
Girls
Laurel 49, West Jones 46
Brookhaven 53, South Jones 19
Boys
Laurel 67, South Jones 52
Brookhaven 77, West Jones 66
Friday’s games at South Jones High School
4 p.m.: (G) South Jones (14-13) vs. West Jones (15-9)
5:30 p.m.: (B) South Jones (8-18) vs. West Jones (10-12)
7 p.m.: (G) Laurel (15-14) vs. Brookhaven (24-3)
8:30 p.m.: (B): Laurel (17-10) vs. Brookhaven (11-16)
The first game between the No. 2 seed Lady Mustangs and No. 3 seed Lady Tornadoes was the third meeting between the two teams, the last one being last Tuesday. West Jones leaped ahead early, leading by nine points in the first quarter. Big performances in the fourth by senior India Singleton and junior Zoey Cooley allowed Laurel to climb back into the game and capture its first lead with under three minutes to play.
Cooley led all scorers with 20 points in the game, followed by West Jones senior Brikayla Gray, a Southern Miss signee, who finished with 19.
In the second game, the Laurel Tornadoes took control right out of the gate thanks in large part to the performance of Antwan Hatten. The senior team leader scored 14 points in the first quarter, burying every shot he took during the period. Hatten scored 11 in the second half, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Senior guard Jamari Dease led South Jones with 14 points in the contest, but the Braves were unable to match the Tornadoes’ offensive firepower, falling in a 15-point defeat on their home court.
The No. 1 seed Brookhaven Lady Panthers, who only lost three games during the regular season, continued their run of dominance with an overwhelming 53-19 victory over South Jones. The Lady Panthers caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 27 points to take a 42-13 advantage into halftime. Ole Brook made nine three-pointers in the contest, five of which came from senior Ayanna McNairy, who finished with 17 points. Fellow senior Silentianna Collins, an Ole Miss commit, added 15 as the Lady Panthers cruised their way into the winners’ bracket.
The final game was close between Brookhaven and West Jones, who split their two regular-season meetings. Despite a strong offensive performance by the Mustangs, they were unable to keep up with onslaught of buckets raining on the Panthers’ end of the court. Brookhaven scored 77 points, its highest single-game total of the season, to upset the No. 2 seed Mustangs and advance into Friday’s winners’ bracket.
