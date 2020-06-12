Many experts argue — and rightfully so — that the left tackle position is the most important to be filled in football.
An elite left tackle possesses an extremely rare combination of qualities that allow coaches to trust them with the task of protecting the quarterback’s blind side.
As Sandra Bullock so eloquently explained in a 2009 award-winning film about Ole Miss great Michael Oher, a quarterback’s blind side is the area to which his back is turned while standing in the pocket. For right-handed passers, this makes the left side of the backfield his area of greatest vulnerability.
The ability, or lack thereof, to fortify this territory can become the greatest factor in determining the outcome of a football game. I see it happen with my own eyes on several occasions each fall.
Finding an elite left tackle in the high school ranks, such as the Laurel Tornadoes found with 2019 graduate Charles Cross, who now plays for Mississippi State, is like finding a golden ticket from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. To say the least, a player with such size and abilities is a rare asset.
But imagine buying another chocolate bar the very next day and peeling back the wrapper to find a second golden ticket.
Even for an imaginary world filled with tiny, orange men and random, choreographed song performances, that amount of luck just sounds too good to be true. But that is exactly what offensive line coach William Clay seems to be experiencing in his quest to build a wall around Tornadoes’ quarterback Dexter Scott.
When Cross finished his high school career, his rather large shoes were filled by Malik Ellis, who at the time was only 14 years old. In one year, this 6-foot-4, 240-pound sophomore has already begun to emerge as one of the most coveted targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
Ellis has received scholarship offers from four Division I programs — three of which are in the SEC — in the last six days.
“I’ve known Malik since he was in the sixth grade,” Clay said. “Once he entered the seventh, he began to participate in workouts with the high school linemen during the summer. I noticed this special gift he had to bend (his body) and his footwork. He worked with us each year until he was able to fill the void at left tackle after Cross went on to MSU.”
As Clay recalls from last season, Ellis has progressed rapidly from the first time he stepped onto the field.
“I watched Malik grow from a freshman that thought he was just playing football for fun to a guy who was my second-best offensive lineman by the last game of the season. He worked hard in the weight room, film room and on the field to get better," Clay said.
To those who work with him the most, the rising amount of interest scouts have in Ellis is not a surprise. What has come as a bit of a shock, however, is how quickly he’s made it happen.
“As far as Malik goes, I think we as a staff knew that he had the potential to be an SEC-caliber player,” first-year Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “But to see it happen so fast is very impressive on his part. The great thing about it is that he’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be."
Said Earnest, “(Considering) he’s one of the hardest workers on our team, performs exceptionally well in the classroom and is a high character person, there is no telling what his recruitment may look like in a couple of years.”
As for how they’ve managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice in a row with two exceptionally large and athletic left tackles, I really don’t know what to tell you. Maybe there’s something in the water. I’ll take a swig the next time I visit and see what happens.
All I can say with certainty is that the Tornadoes seem poised for at least three more seasons of elite pass protection on the offensive side of the ball. And that is no small feat.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
