Laurel Tornado football season passes are now available for purchase at the Gardiner Administrative Building. Game-day general admission tickets purchased at the gate are $7. General admission tickets pre-purchased Monday-Thursday at the Central Office are $5. A general admission season pass is $30.
Reserved seats are $10. A reserved season pass is $50 and the family football season reserved pass is $125 for two adults and one child. The Gardiner Administrative Building is located at 303 W. 8th Street and is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those with more questions may call the Athletic Department at 601-649-6391.
