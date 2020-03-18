LHS hoops, soccer standouts accept scholarship offers

Laurel High School basketball standout Antwan Hatten signed a letter of intent with Jones College. He is a member of student council, serves as school board liaison, was selected Mr. LHS and is a principal’s list scholar. He's a two-time region MVP, was a member of the 2017 5A state championship basketball team, was chosen first-team All-Region three years and was selected 2020 Region 5-5A Player of the Year. He plans to major in sports management. Seated, from left, are his aunt Claris Riley, mother Debra Knight, Antwan Hatten and grandmother Linda Hatten; standing, coach Marcus Price, cousin Matthew Tillman, aunt Tabitha Ross, aunt Angel Taylor, friend Brynecia Davis, brother Ajaveon Hatten and cousin Aviana Taylor.
(Photo by Lacey Walters Slay)
