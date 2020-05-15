Several months ago, I announced that I would be creating a scholarship fund for student athletes within the Leader-Call coverage area.
I felt that it was a small way for me to give back to the local communities that have come to mean so much to me. This was also a way for me to honor the memory of my father, whose love for people and sports helped guide me toward this career path.
As thrilled as I was to make that announcement, I’m even more excited to share the selection of our first recipient. The inaugural William Crowe Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Ashlyn Jones of Laurel High School’s graduating class of 2020.
Jones’ hard work and dedication have led her to achieve many things, both as a student and an athlete. Last month, she was recognized academically as one of the Top 25 graduates in her class.
Along her way to reaching that accomplishment, Jones also etched her name into Laurel’s rich history in athletics as a member of the track-and-field team. In 2019, she became a state champion and a school record-holder in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sports played a crucial role in Jones’ journey from Oak Park Elementary School to LHS. She was introduced to the world of athletics in the fourth grade when she first became a cheerleader. Soon after that, she began playing soccer at the Laurel Sportsplex and fell in love with team competition.
These remained Jones’ favorite hobbies for several years of her childhood. Once she reached the seventh grade, she chose to hang up her pom poms and focus more of her time on playing soccer.
The extra devotion helped Jones earn a spot on the Laurel girls’ varsity soccer squad at 12 years of age.
Little did she know at that time, however, that her days of playing soccer were preparing her for something she would love even more.
During one of her soccer games as a ninth-grader, Jones caught the attention of Kylan Pollard, the head coach of Laurel’s track-and-field team. Seeing her potential to be an exceptional addition, Pollard began encouraging her to try out for his team.
At first, Jones was uninterested in the idea, having been unimpressed during her brief stint with the middle school track team. However, her soon-to-be coach was persistent in his efforts. Pollard asked her day after day until she finally agreed to try out.
In retrospect, I’d bet an awful lot of people sure are glad that Pollard never quit trying.
Jones soon began to realize that she had the potential to achieve great things in her new sport. Though she was known to be shy, her confidence seemed to soar when she ran on the track.
She dedicated more and more time to her craft, and the noticeable progress only fueled her to work harder.
By the spring of her junior year, Jones had been crowned a state champion. Earlier this year, she was acknowledged on an even larger scale, receiving a national ranking of No. 17 overall among high school indoor track athletes.
“She has been the spark of our program for the last couple of years,” Pollard said. “She has a unique way of using her performances to rally others around her. The passion she displayed over the last few years will live within our program and her teammates. I believe she can mold herself to conquer something even more special in the years to come.'
Though her final high school season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Jones’ days on the track are certainly not over. This fall she will be attending Troy University, where she signed earlier this week to join the track and field team. Jones plans to pursue a degree in education so she can become a track and field coach and pass along the many things she has learned.
Jones says her ultimate goal is to use track and field as a way to inspire others in her community to rise above their circumstances. With each hurdle she makes on the track, she hopes to show others that all obstacles in life can be hurdled with hard work and dedication.
For this reason, I believe my father would be a huge supporter of Jones and her aspirations. From a young age, he was forced to deal with many obstacles in life such as poverty, abuse and neglect. With a little help from some kind people along the way, my father overcame his circumstances and used his testimony to inspire others.
Considering these things, I believe it is fitting to honor his memory by supporting someone who plans to carry on the same message of hope
Congratulations, Ashlyn, for all the accomplishments you have already earned and the many more that I’m certain are just around the corner. I hope this small award will serve as a reminder of the many people who are supporting you as you continue to run your race in life.
