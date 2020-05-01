Editor's note: Laurel High senior athlete Keno Shelby wrote this for the Leader-Call about how his and his teammates' senior years have been affected by the COVID-19 virus.
•
For student athletes — especially those of us who are seniors — 2020 has taken a few unexpected and bizarre turns for the worse.
As the outbreak of the coronavirus has taken the world by storm over the last few months, a lot of schools have closed their doors, thus ending all spring sports and other extracurricular activities.
This left me and many other seniors in awe because we had really looked forward to this year. There were so many memories to be made and events to be attended. There was prom, senior skip day, senior breakfast, the final sports seasons of high school, graduation and many other things that we expected to make the year special.
Even before the pandemic began, 2020 had not gotten off to the greatest start for me. There were constant situations that escalated for the worse, from arguments and tensions growing everywhere I went to the day my house burned down last month. Personally, I was just trying to take everything in and find ways to make the best of my situation.
Throughout all the things that were going on around me, I knew that baseball season was around the corner and that my signing day would be the very next week. I used my excitement for those things as an escape from reality.
Sports is my getaway from the world. It seems to make time move slower so I can think about the things in my life and find solutions to make any situation better. When I need to clear my mind or to just feel better in general, sports is my go-to.
I had big plans for the 2020 baseball season. I wanted to help reroute history for my school. This would be my final year, and everything was falling into place. We had a new coaching staff, new talent and endless potential. We just had to piece it all together.
Everyday at practice, we worked and worked to get better. We didn’t settle for less because we believed we could make the playoffs and change an ongoing trend for our program.
Seeing my team grow each day made me happy. It improved my personal life and even helped me get through our house-fire tragedy. I was strong for my family and helped make things better day by day.
It was like a domino effect. As things got better on the field, things at home and in school got better as well. The hurt I felt started to heal more quickly than usual. Things were getting closer to normal than I had expected.
Just a couple of weeks into the season, however, the coronavirus outbreak became a more serious issue. Day after day, games were getting canceled and schools began to worry. While we were on spring break, the season got postponed. Shortly after that, the season was canceled and schools were closed.
It all just felt like a bad dream. For we seniors, this was going to be the year to take charge and lead the team to an unforgettable season. For many of us, it was going to be one last chance to prove ourselves worthy of scholarships so we could continue to play in college. Knowing that we were cut short on those opportunities was soul-crushing. I was at a loss for words.
There were so many things left on the table for our senior year that we will not get to experience. We might not have the chance to receive awards for our accolades in academic or sports. At this point, we don’t even know if we will have a traditional graduation. It’s all become depressing to think about.
In the end, however, I’ve chosen to use my circumstances as motivation. It all fuels me to work harder and give everything I have each day because, as I have now learned, we never know which opportunity will be our last.
Those who are tough and well-prepared will always overcome life’s unexpected hardships. Just like the game of baseball, I want to be ready for any other curveballs that come across the plate.
