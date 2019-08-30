Pittman's three touchdowns lead Taylorsville to rout of Raleigh
•
RALEIGH — The Taylorsville Tartars (2-0) won big over the Raleigh Lions (0-1) by a final score of 36-8 Thursday night. Despite struggling on offense early, the Tartars adjusted and scored four rushing touchdowns en route to another victory over their cross-county rival.
The Tartars' offense came up empty on its first two drives, both ending with interceptions by two brothers, Margro and Suntarine Perkins.
"Our quarterback is a great player, but he made some mistakes tonight that I haven't seen him make since he was a freshman," Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans said of standout junior Ty Keyes.
The second interception resulted in a long drive and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Zedric Keyes to Margro Perkins, giving Raleigh an early 8-0 lead.
Taylorsville responded quickly with a long drive of its own, ending with a touchdown pass from Keyes to Cedric Beavers.
Following the first of five Raleigh turnovers, the Tartars moved the ball downfield and scored on a short run by Jeffery Pittman and carried a 14-8 advantage into halftime.
Evans said he preached focus and discipline to his team in the locker room after a sloppy first half of football.
"I told them we just needed to do our job and not make silly mistakes," said Evans. "But I thought we did a good job of answering the bell in the second half and played a little better."
Answer the bell, they did. The Tartars held the Lions scoreless in the second half and scored 22 points to pull away. Pittman had three rushing touchdowns, while Beavers was a huge presence on both sides of the ball, with both a receiving touchdown and an interception.
Though he was pleased with the win, Evans told his team after the contest that there is little time to celebrate and they must be locked in and ready for a long week of preparation for next week's home-opener against Class 3A powerhouse Jefferson Davis County.
"This might be the best team we've played since 2015," said Evans. "Starting tomorrow we have to be locked in and ready to roll."
