The Laurel Jones County Dixie Youth Baseball League announced Monday morning that the 2020 fall baseball season has been canceled due to health concerns following recent spikes in positive cases of COVID-19, particularly between the ages of 0-to-17. All city fields will be closed to the public starting on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
"Yesterday, Governor Tate Reeves announced an increase of 34% in positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the ages of 0-to-17," wrote City of Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer in letter to league officials. "This age category includes the ages of all youth organizations that currently use facilities within the City of Laurel Parks & Recreation Department. The City of Laurel understands this will cause a scheduling conflict with your organization, but our primary responsibility is the safety of the youth in Laurel & Jones County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.