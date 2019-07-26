Laurel’s 12U Majors All-Star team won the state tournament in Monticello this past week against Walthall, Lawrence, Lincoln and Humphreys counties. The win earned them a spot in the Dixie Youth World Series, which will be played from Aug. 3-8 in Ruston, La. Coaches and team parents are collecting donations from the community to help make the trip possible. Front row, from left, Conner Moore and Bryson Bey; middle row, Andrew Hankin, Landon Bush, Greysen Sumrall, Brayden Hayes and Ju’Juan Spencer; back row, Micah Coutta, Coach Stephen Hayes, Preston Leggett, Foxx Reid, Coach Craig Sumrall, Myles Gray, Coach Marcus Moore. (Submitted photo)
