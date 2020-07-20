Many local fans were eagerly awaiting answers concerning the fate of the upcoming football season as they began arriving this week from both statewide and national organizations. Likely even more eager, however, were the coaches and players whose opportunities to compete this fall weighed in the balance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The first domino fell Monday morning when the National Junior College Athletic Association voted to move its fall semester “contact sports” into the spring of 2021.
While Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley said he understood the reasoning behind the decision, he admits that this was certainly not the outcome he had desired.
“At least they had the guts to make a decision,” Buckley told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “I respect the NJCAA. (It) had a tough decision to make, and we are a member of that (organization). At the same time, our goal is simple: We have to take care of our kids, so we’re going to fight for what we believe in and for our kids.”
Junior colleges in Mississippi are allowed to give 55 scholarships annually. Buckley said 38 of his current players can “walk out the door in December,” with 18 of them already having verbally committed to play for senior-level colleges.
“Could we field a team?” Buckley asked. “It’s not really feasible, but if we had to make it work, I’m sure we could get it done. But I cannot ask my kids to stay if they have the offer they wanted.”
The second domino tumbled during a meeting Tuesday afternoon by the MHSAA Executive Committee concerning the fall sports calendar for public schools. Many were relieved by the ruling, in which the committee elected to postpone the start of the 2020 football season by just two weeks with opening games being played on Friday, Sept. 4.
For Northeast Jones head football coach Keith Braddock, it was simply a relief to have a plan confirmed that allows his team to compete.
“I’m just glad they’re giving us a chance to play,” Braddock said. “I realize it’s a crazy time in our world, but we still have hope, and I thank them for that.”
Practice for football can begin Aug. 17. Scrimmages between schools are allowed beginning Aug. 28 with games starting Sept. 4. The football playoff and championship dates remain unchanged.
“I think it was the best decision the MHSAA could’ve made,” said Laurel High School’s new head coach, Ryan Earnest. “By delaying the season, it gives coaches additional time to ensure that our athletes are in great condition and properly acclimated to the August heat.”
Earnest added, “It also allows time to further evaluate (the impact of) COVID-19. We will only lose one ballgame, and I think that most coaches will be ok with that given the fact that a couple of months ago we didn’t know if we would have a season at all.”
MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton did add, however, that the association’s remained “fluid and subject to change” as they continue to monitor local public health trends.
“Certainly as we move forward, we will continue to monitor the situation,” said Hinton, ”and if there is a time to make any types of change then we'll do that.”
