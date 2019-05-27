West Jones coach Trey Sutton and pitcher/shortstop Dustin Dickerson helped lead the Mustangs to the Class 5A state championship, so it’s little wonder that they were picked by coaches as the top individual award winners in their classification.
Sutton was selected Coach of the Year and Dickerson was picked as Player of the Year in 5A by the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
They had plenty of familiar company. Southpaw senior Kris Riley was one of the three pitchers picked for the first team and Colson Harris was one of four first-team selections for the infield. Dickerson has signed with Southern Miss, Riley signed with Pearl River Community College and Harris signed with Jones College.
Two more West Jones teammates were second-team selections — senior outfielder Walker Thompson and sophomore infielder Cole Tolbert. Thompson has signed as a preferred walk-on as a punter at Ole Miss.
Northeast Jones catcher Tyler Harper was a 4A second-team selection for the infield. Harper signed with Mississippi Delta Community College.
Taylorsville’s Chandler Cline, who was a product of the Laurel-Jones County Dixie Youth program, was selected as Player of the Year for Class 2A. Teammate Walker Gable also made the team as a pitcher, alongs with freshman Karson Evans at catcher and Raven Arrington in the outfield. Kason James was picked as a second-team infielder.
In Class 1A, Andrew Nix of Stringer was a first-team selection at pitcher, and he was joined by teammates Jackson Parker in the infield and Conner Hicks in the outfield.
