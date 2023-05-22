For the first time in program history, the East Central Warriors are headed to the NJCAA Division II World Series, and a few standouts from Jones County and the surrounding area helped make that dream a reality.
The Warriors earned their bid on Friday in spectacular fashion, upending the nationally No. 1-ranked LSU Eunice Bengals 8-2 in a winner-takes-all matchup for the NJCAA Region 23 Championship.
The Warriors steamrolled their way through the tournament without a loss before matching up with LSU Eunice in the final round, needing only one more win while the Bengals were in need of two. The Bengals won the first outing on Thursday, 13-1, but the Warriors bounced back on Friday with an 8-5 win to take the title and advance to the World Series.
Northeast Jones alum Eli Collins had his fingerprints all over what was arguably the program’s biggest victory. He scored the Warriors’ first two runs and drove in their third with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. With Taylorsville alum Kelby Jordan on base in the bottom of the eighth, Collins smashed a two-run homer over the left field wall to cushion the Warriors’ lead.
The former Tiger was a force all season for ECCC, leading the team with a .432 batting average while racking up 72 runs, 54 RBIs, 27 stolen bases, 23 doubles and seven home runs.
Jordan has made significant contributions as well, batting .284 with 23 runs, 23 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
Wayne Academy alum Luke Cooley was the winning pitcher in Friday’s contest, striking out three through two innings. So far through his freshman campaign, he owns a 5-1 record, with 38 strikeouts and 23 runs allowed through 38 innings.
Freshman righthander Carson Ellis, another Northeast Jones alum, boasts the lowest ERA (0.82) of any Warriors pitcher to spend 10 or more innings on the hill this season. Through 11 innings of work, he’s allowed only four runs — one earned — with 13 strikeouts.
Although his opportunity to contribute has yet to arrive, former Red Devil Nic Arender represents Stringer High School as an outfielder on the Warriors’ roster.
The Warriors will join nine other community colleges at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid, Okla. to round out the 10-team field. The opening round of the double-elimination tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday, with a national champion set to be crowned on June 3.
