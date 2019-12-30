Several local schools hosted basketball tournaments over the weekend, giving most of them one last opportunity for tuneups before the start of region competition in January. Though many of the games ended in different fashions, many local teams walked away victorious with a little bit of extra momentum to carry into the most important stretch of the season.
South Jones dominated its own tournament. The Lady Braves (10-5) won a 63-56 shootout over North Forrest on Friday, then closed out the weekend with a low-scoring 38-34 victory over Sacred Heart. The two wins helped erase the bitter taste of a two-game losing streak, giving head coach Jay Stafford and his team positive momentum going into next week’s region-opener against West Jones.
South Jones’ boys’ team (6-8) got a chance to bounce back from a tough start to the season with big wins over Poplarville (63-37) and Hancock (51-46) to win the SJ Classic for the first time. Just like the Lady Braves, the Braves will look to extend their winning streak on Friday night in their region-opener on the road against West Jones.
In their own tournament in Soso, the West Jones Lady Mustangs (9-4) battled in two close games against tough opponents but fell short in both. On Friday, they lost 62-61 against Puckett, and on Saturday, they were outdone 44-38 by Wayne County.
The West Jones’ boys (7-8) split their two games against the Ripley Tigers and Lafayette. The Mustangs fell 61-52 to the 4A North juggernaut Tigers on Friday, but they bounced back strong on Saturday with a 50-38 win over the Commodores. West Jones has won seven of its last 10 games.
Taylorsville’s tournament tipped off on Thursday, and the two home teams both delivered impressive performances. The Lady Tartars (8-3) won an overtime thriller over Seminary, thanks in large part to an incredible 35-point game by senior Kolton Blakeney. They finished strong on Friday with a 48-15 victory over Stringer. Having won nine of their last 10 games, Blakeney and the Lady Tartars looked poised for a strong run in Region 5-2A.
The Tartars (6-2), who started their season late due to the football team winning the Class 2A state championship, dominated in two wins — 90-53 over Seminary and 80-51 over Stringer. Led by several explosive upperclassmen, Taylorsville’s boys’ team showed potential for another successful run over the next couple months.
Bay Springs’ boys and girls went toe-to-toe in two Saturday showdowns against their rivals from Heidelberg. The Lady Bulldogs (7-2) dominated two matchups on their home court, winning 51-30 over Scott Central and 57-40 over Heidelberg for the tournament crown. The Oilers (9-4) stole the show in the boys’ tournament, however, beating Newton 57-32 on Friday then dominating Bay Springs (4-6) on Saturday by a score of 77-53.
