Valentine’s Day is on a very short list of dates that married men just aren’t allowed to forget. All other interests get put on the back-burner and you spend 24 hours trying to make the day as memorable as possible for your beloved bride.
Similarly to Groundhog Day, whatever your wife sees or doesn’t see after crawling out of bed on Feb. 14 determines how much you will enjoy the next six weeks of your life.
I do know of one gentleman from Laurel, however, who managed to cheat the system. On Feb. 14, 1970, local icon Kenny “Squeaky” Parker set sail on a lifelong journey with his first love — the game of baseball.
As he has told, Parker’s love affair with baseball began when he picked up a bat for the first time as a 6-year-old kid.
He’s 83 now, so you do the math.
As Parker grew, so did his affection for the game. He was pretty good at it, too, playing locally for American Legion teams. He once played a semipro game in Jackson against a team that featured the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.
Parker’s greatest attribute as a player was his speed, always being a threat to steal if he got on base. Sadly, his baserunning instincts ultimately cost him his career. In a mad dash for a triple, Parker slid a little too hard into third base, resulting in a compound fracture of his leg.
As you would expect from a man madly in love, Parker didn’t let that obstacle keep him away from the game. On Valentine’s Day of 1970, he was officially hired as a scout for the world champion Baltimore Orioles. Thus began a career that Parker dedicated himself to for more than 40 years.
Parker’s scouting area included Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. After several years with the Orioles, he went on to scout for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. Parker worked just as hard as a scout as he once had as a baserunner. His hard work and dedication helped build a resumé that continues to be recognized today.
Throughout his career, Parker scouted several great players, such as Mississippi State greats Jeff Brantley, Rafael Palmeiro and Will Clark and 1996 World Series champion Charlie Hayes of Hattiesburg. After his retirement in 2008, Parker was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Scouting, recognizing his undying dedication to the game of baseball.
If you were under the impression that his love affair ended with retirement, think again. Last year, Parker served as a special assistant with the 2019 world champion Washington Nationals. Yes, at 83 years of age, Kenny Parker can still spot a blue-chip baseball prospect faster than I can spot my own car keys.
It’s a love story unlike any other. Parker’s love for baseball inspired him to strive for excellence and, in return, he earned the opportunity to live out his dreams. For me, there are three wise lessons to take away from Parker’s story:
One: If you truly love something, give it everything you’ve got.
Two: Never let a bump in the road stop you from chasing your dreams.
Three: If you don’t have a Valentine, just kick back and watch sports. It’ll cost you way less, and it’s a lot less dangerous to forget which day it happened.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sportsatleader-call.com.
