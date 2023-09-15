Isaiah Lindsey has played a significant role on the West Jones defense, both in recent years and over the past three weeks in the Mustangs’ 3-0 start to the season. The story behind his peculiar nickname, “Lunchmeat,” goes to show exactly how he’s continued to be so effective along the Mustangs’ defensive front. 

Lindsey, now a senior, has been playing with the Mustangs’ varsity team for five years. As an eighth-grader, he made a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches with an impact play against the Northeast Jones Tigers. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.