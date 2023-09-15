Isaiah Lindsey has played a significant role on the West Jones defense, both in recent years and over the past three weeks in the Mustangs’ 3-0 start to the season. The story behind his peculiar nickname, “Lunchmeat,” goes to show exactly how he’s continued to be so effective along the Mustangs’ defensive front.
Lindsey, now a senior, has been playing with the Mustangs’ varsity team for five years. As an eighth-grader, he made a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches with an impact play against the Northeast Jones Tigers.
As a running play unfolded, Lindsey spotted a Tigers ball carrier headed for a gap in the defensive front. The then-14-year-old filled the gap quickly and collided with the runner at full speed. His helmet, one of his shoes and the ball each went flying in different directions as a result.
Admiring his work at a young age, Lindsey stood over the immobilized ball carrier and exclaimed, “Lunchmeat!”
The rest is history. Lindsey would forever be known as “Lunchmeat” by his coaches and teammates, as well as a reliable playmaker along the defensive front.
That same physical, aggressive style of play has defined Lindsey’s game ever since. He played a significant role on the immortalized 2020 team that brought home West Jones’ first state championship, alongside his older brother Deonta Crosby, who caught the game-sealing interception in the title game against West Point.
Lindsey said aggression is simply one of his favorite aspects of the game, and he takes pride in being the hammer that meets any nail of an opponent that steps onto the field with the Mustangs.
“I’ve been playing football since I was 6, and I’ve always loved that about the game,” Lindsey said. “I’m very aggressive, and I always try to push myself to be better than others.”
It also came from growing up with older siblings. Lindsey wasn’t always the biggest one of the bunch, but he was never going to let that stop him from competing with the others and training just as hard as they did in the weight room.
“I was the baby of the bunch, and I had to toughen up somehow,” Lindsey said. “They used to pick on me because I was like a little runt until I hit my growth spurt.”
The growth spurt hit just as hard as Lindsey does on the field. He shot up just before his 17th birthday and now stands tall over his peers as an imposing, 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end for the Mustangs.
And he’s continued to make his presence felt during a strong start to his senior campaign. Last week, at The Reservation, Lindsey forced a crucial fumble and recovered it inside West Jones’ red zone, setting the stage for a touchdown drive that was led by his second cousin, the Mustangs’ starting quarterback “Tootie” Lindsey.
But he and the Mustangs are just getting started. They set a lot of goals for themselves in 2023, and simply starting 3-0 was never one of them. He and his fellow seniors have seen exactly how far hard work and discipline can take a football team, and Lindsey wants to be a part of the group that expands on what they once accomplished in 2020.
As a member of the dominant 2019 and 2020 defenses, and a waterboy for the 2018 defense that featured Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young, Lindsey said he believes this year’s group could be just as special.
“I believe what makes this year’s defense stand out is our communication and how well we play together on the field,” Lindsey said. “I play hard, but it’s hard to do it all alone. You have to have a great team around you, and I have a lot of great guys behind me that really help make things work.”
“Lunchmeat” and the Mustangs traveled to Wayne County on Friday for their fourth contest of the season, but results were unavailable at press time.
West Jones will be back on the road next Friday in another non-region showdown with 4A power Poplarville.
