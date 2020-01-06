At this point, any football fan who fails to acknowledge Mississippi’s significant role in NFL history would, to say the least, have his or her knowledge of the sport called into question. For decades, the Magnolia State has continuously produced superstars and gridiron greats. Many of them reside in Canton, Ohio, as Hall of Famers now, such as Jerry Rice, Walter Payton, Brett Favre and Ray Guy.
Those four names are synonymous with greatness here in our state, perhaps a fitting group to chisel into the “Mount Rushmore” of Mississippi football. They’ve become the faces of what our state has had to offer to the sport.
What sometimes slips through the cracks unnoticed, however, is the fact that we didn’t just stop producing great talent when those guys left the game. On the contrary: those four were among the trailblazers of a pipeline that is just as strong today as it’s ever been.
Don’t believe me? I wouldn’t have to try very hard to prove it. As a matter of fact, all we’d have to do is take a closer look at NFL Wild Card Weekend. On the four teams that played on Saturday and Sunday to earn spots in the divisional round, there were 14 active players from Mississippi.
Let’s start with the Seattle Seahawks. Due to the injury of Chris Carson — a Biloxi native who leads the Seahawks’ rushing attack — Oxford native and rookie receiver DK Metcalf was given more opportunities to make plays during his first career playoff game. He took full advantage, catching seven passes for 160 yards and a score to help lead the team to victory. If Metcalf's name sounds familiar, he starred on the Oxford High team that lost to Laurel in the 2014 Class 5A state championship game.
The Seahawks’ defense recorded a season-high seven sacks in the contest, one of which was made by Olive Branch native and veteran linebacker KJ Wright.
Of course, there were Mississippians making plays on the other side of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles, too. Yazoo City’s Fletcher Cox — one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the league — forced a fumble that nearly gave Philly the spark needed to climb back into the game.
Then there was the game that left many local fans hanging their heads — the Saints against the Vikings. If you watched closely enough, there’s a pretty strong chance you’d have seen former Southern Miss Golden Eagle Rashod Hill on the line of scrimmage trying to hold back the Saints’ defensive captain Demario Davis, who was born and raised in Brandon.
If you got to catch the 22-19 thriller played by Buffalo and Houston on Saturday, you probably saw a 6-foot-4, 257-pound linebacker from Tunica making plays. Benardrick McKinney recorded six tackles in the game, the second most of Houston’s defense, playing an important role in a dominant defensive effort that kept the Texans’ season alive for another week.
Last but not least, there was probably the most shocking game of the weekend when the Tennessee Titans stunned us all by ousting Tom Brady and the New England Patriots from the playoffs. The Pats boasted one of the league’s strongest defenses this season. Helping lead that unit from a linebacker position was a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler from McCall Creek, Jamie Collins Sr.
The crazy part is that Collins wasn’t even the only Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler from Mississippi on the field in this one. Vicksburg native Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, was starting for the Titans in their win over his former team. On the offensive side of the ball for the Titans was rookie receiver from Starkville AJ Brown, who leads the team with 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, quickly building his reputation as one of the best emerging talents in the league.
It isn’t a coincidence that all of these teams are utilizing players from this state. Some of the game’s most elite talent is still being raised and developed in our backyard. That didn’t end with Favre, and it most assuredly will not end with this new crop of playmakers.
Next time you watch a game, do a little background check on the teams. You’ll likely be surprised to find just how many of today’s stars were made in Mississippi.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call.
