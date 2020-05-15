On Tuesday evening, the West Jasper School Board approved the hiring of Ellisville native Trista Magee as the next head girls’ basketball coach at Stringer High School.
Magee, a former standout athlete at Presbyterian Christian School, the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama-Birmingham, said she is thrilled to begin this new chapter in her basketball career.
“I am ecstatic to get started and hopefully win a few ballgames,” Magee said. “There are too many people to thank for this opportunity, but I am profoundly grateful for God’s provisions. Go (Red) Devils!”
Magee, the daughter of Tommy and Gwen Magee, has been around sports for most of her life.
At 3 years old, she performed during halftime at Jones College games on a squad that her father created called the Little Dribblers. Her mother was no stranger to athletics either, serving as the softball coach at Jones for many years. Magee’s older sister Katye earned a basketball scholarship from Tulane University and played from 2010-2014.
Magee played high school basketball at PCS under head coach Missy Bilderback, who now coaches Northwest State following a successful stint at Jones.
As a high school hoops star, Magee was selected as a McDonald's All-American nominee, the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ Player of the Year and USA Today's ALL-USA Player of the Year for the state of Mississippi.
By the time she graduated from PCS, Magee owned the school’s all-time scoring record with more than 3,000 points, averaging 19.4 points and 11 rebounds as a senior and 22.3 points and 10 rebounds as a junior.
Magee then accepted a scholarship offer to begin her college hoops career at Alabama. She played in 19 games as a freshman before being sidelined with a hip injury.
This injury kept her off the court through her sophomore season as well. The following spring, Magee transferred to Jones.
After a semester of rehabilitation in Ellisville, Magee transferred to UAB, where she continued her playing career for two years with the Lady Blazers. During her time there, she also completed a master’s degree in public administration and policy.
Magee now takes the reins with hopes to help turn around a basketball program that finished with an 8-23 record in 2019-20. Stringer won the Class 1A state championship in 2006.
