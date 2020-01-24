When this edition of our paper hits the streets, we will be just eight days away from Super Bowl LIV. As exciting as that may be, it also means that we’ve reached what is undoubtedly the most underwhelming weekend of the season.
Each year, on the penultimate Sunday of NFL football, we get the Pro Bowl. The best players from around the league team up to put on one last show before the offseason. With so much world-class talent on the field, one would think the event would be a lot more exciting. Unfortunately, that never seems to be the case.
As you may have already heard, the NFL will be experimenting with a few rule changes during this year’s Pro Bowl — changes they believe could help create more excitement on the field. The fact that they’re doing this tells me they’re not oblivious to the lack of interest fans have in the current product. I’m glad to see they’re willing to step out of their comfort zone to improve the game. However, there are several changes far less complicated than altering the rulebook that I believe would make this all-star showcase way more successful.
For starters, how about starting a rotation of hosting stadiums to make the game more accessible to fans? In 2017, the Pro Bowl was moved back to the mainland after being played in Hawaii for more than three decades. I guess offering players a week in paradise gave them an incentive to play. For the average Joe, on the other hand, it’s unrealistic to believe he or she would ever get a chance to be in attendance. Rather than playing the game in Orlando each year, let each NFL franchise bid on the opportunity to host. They could fill stadiums throughout the country with fans pumped to see dream matchups between the best of the best.
Speaking of the term “best of the best,” it’s a real shame that no players from either Super Bowl team get to play. Ten players who were voted into the Pro Bowl this year — six Chiefs and four Niners — will be absent when the game is played. Why not play the game one or two weeks after the Super Bowl so that all the league’s stars can be involved? Then we would truly be watching the best of the best.
Last, but not least, let’s consider moving the NFL awards ceremony to the night before the Pro Bowl. Keep in mind that in this scenario, we’re talking about the week after the Super Bowl rather than the week before. This would bring out the biggest stars in the game, including the ones playing for the league title. Announcing the winner of an MVP trophy isn’t quite as entertaining when the recipient is asleep in a hotel room. Such was the case in 2015 with Cam Newton, in 2016 with Matt Ryan and in 2017 with Tom Brady. The MVP instantly becomes the face of the league. Give him the award on a grand stage with a grand audience. The moment would be much bigger, and ratings would likely reflect that.
The NFL is, without question, the king of American sports. Any opportunity to gather all the league’s brightest stars onto one field should be made into must-see TV. Each year, we spend 30 weeks waiting to enjoy 22 weeks of football. Let’s make each of those 22 weeks — including Pro Bowl week — as exciting as possible.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
