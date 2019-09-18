West Jones product Young expected to see plenty of time against Eagles
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles put on an offensive clinic last Saturday with more than 600 total yards in their 47-42 win over Troy.
Southern Miss (2-1) at Alabama (3-0)
Their reward? A trip to Tuscaloosa Saturday to take on the No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Typically, a lot of local football fans would be rooting for the local Golden Eagles to pull the upset, but this year, many are rooting for Alabama’s freshman defensive end Byron Young, who graduated from West Jones in May.
Young has recorded four tackles on the young season and has seen action in all three Crimson Tide games.
“It feels great,” said West Jones senior Dontorurean Crosby. “I mean, to see a former teammate that I really look up to playing at the next level, it’s a real motivation for me.”
“It just reminds me what hard work and dedication will get you,” added Mustangs quarterback Alan Follis. “Byron was such a hard worker and that led him to be able to play for the best college team in the country.”
Young will have the opportunity to see a lot of time on the field with the Tide’s first-string defense on Saturday, with starting defensive end LaBryan Ray unable to play due to a foot injury suffered against South Carolina. Alabama’s ability to rush the passer will be critical, with the Golden Eagles averaging 347 passing yards per game.
Last weekend, USM QB Jack Abraham threw for 514 yards and completed more than 70 percent of his pass attempts.
Southern Miss’ defense will have its own share of challenges, to say the least. Heisman favorite Tua Tagovailoa has completed 77 percent of his passes for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions. Jerry Jeudy has continued to stump defensive backs coaches, totaling 308 receiving yards and four touchdowns through three games. Tagovailoa and Jeudy are considered by many to be the top two available prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Alabama and Southern Miss have faced off 42 times. The Tide won 34 of those matches, the Golden Eagles won six, and two ended with ties. Southern Miss’ last win in the series was in Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2000. Saturday’s game will kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
