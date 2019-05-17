STARKVILLE -— The national recognition continues to roll in for Mississippi State baseball players Jake Mangum and redshirt-junior Ethan Small as the duo was added to the second national player of the year semifinalists ledger, this time for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Dick Howser Trophy.
Mangum and Small add to Mississippi State’s recent history with the award, giving the Diamond Dawgs six players who have earned semifinalist distinction; Hunter Renfroe (2013), Dakota Hudson (2016), Brent Rooker (2017) and Chris Stratton (2012).
The 2019 Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headware, in balloting by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy Committee and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce. The award is in its 33rd year honoring the top player in collegiate baseball and is based on two rounds of national voting.
The finalists will be announced on June 6. The 2019 award will be presented at TD Ameritrade Stadium in downtown Omaha, the home of the College World Series for the eighth year.
The Dick Howser Trophy, given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987, is regarded by many as college baseball’s most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.
Mangum is working on one of the finest seasons in MSU history to cap a historic career for the Maroon and White. Currently, he is No. 2 nationally with 93 hits, while he sits among the top 25 in the NCAA in batting average (21st; .392), doubles (13th; 20), runs scored (22nd; 60) and toughest to strike out (6th; 14.8).
Small is having his best season on the mound for Mississippi State, as he owns a 7-1 record and 1.73 ERA in 13 starts. His 132 strikeouts rank No. 2 nationally and are No. 6 on the MSU single-season list. His ERA ranks No. 12 nationally, while his 6.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio is No. 11 among Division I pitchers.
