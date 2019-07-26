OXFORD -— With preseason camps under way for Ole Miss’ fall sports, fans should make their plans for the annual Meet the Rebels Day set for Saturday, Aug. 10.
Ole Miss’ annual event will run from 2-4 p.m. at the Manning Center. Fans should park in the parking garage attached to The Pavilion and enter through the west side of Vaught-Hemingway stadium at Gate 33. Fans will then be able to enter the team tunnel on their way into the event.
Admission is free and autograph lines will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Active Rebel Kids Club members are invited to attend Tony’s Birthday Party, which will begin that morning from noon until 1 p.m. inside the Vaught-Hemingway Field Club. After the party, members will receive a wrist band granting early admission to Meet the Rebels at 1:30 p.m. Each member may bring two guests to join them at the party and Meet the Rebels. For more information on the event or how to join Rebel Kids Club, visit RebelKidsClub.com.
As the Manning Center opens, the Rebel football, soccer, volleyball and cross country teams, as well as the Ole Miss spirit squads, will be greeting fans and signing autographs. Head football coach Matt Luke and coordinators Mike MacIntyre and Rich Rodriguez will also be at the event and will be available for autographs.
