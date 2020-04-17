Wednesday morning, the Executive Committee of the Mississippi High School Activities Association canceled all remaining sports and activities scheduled for the remainder of the school year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This decision followed Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Tate Reeves that Mississippi’s public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
It also follows the decisions of the NCAA and NJCAA, which both chose last month to end all sports and activities scheduled for college athletes for the rest of the spring season.
According to MHSAA guidelines, competition, practice or tryouts for all sports are not to be allowed while schools are closed.
As a result, offseason and summer sports for schools will not be commenced until June 1 or until further notice, as was reiterated by the Executive Committee during Wednesday morning’s conference call.
“I want to thank the Executive Committee and our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for their excellent leadership and support through what has been an unprecedented crisis for our schools,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “We are extremely fortunate to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care for our Mississippi students and schools.
"The safety and well-being of our students, school personnel and communities is always at the very top of our list of priorities. When Gov. Reeves made the announcement schools would be closed for the remainder of the current 2019-20 school year, both MHSAA leadership and the Executive Committee felt the time had come to cancel all activities and athletics as well.”
As of now, plans for resuming high school sports and activities in August remain scheduled as usual, but the committee will continue following the situation in order to best protect the safety of local student athletes.
“This is an extremely difficult day because we know how much work, dedication and sacrifice these students, coaches and their families have put into these sports and activities that are unable to finish their spring seasons,”Hinton said. “We join all of our schools in anticipation of a successful return to sports and activities in the fall of 2020. The MHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process."
