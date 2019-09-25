This is a big week for our local football programs. Many of them are beginning region competition in pursuit of playoff positioning and a few are wrapping up their non-region schedules with one last chance to build momentum before diving into their own district schedules next week.
Several Friday-night matchups are intriguing, but none moreso than the clash between Class 2A public-school powerhouse Taylorsville and MAIS 6A private-school power Jackson Prep.
The Tartars and Patriots are two of the winningest football programs in state history, each owning one of the Top 10 highest all-time winning percentages. For fans, it’s a matchup made in Heaven.
Taylorsville boasts the most potent passing attack in the state, whereas Jackson Prep boasts a ferocious defense that has 15 sacks and seven interceptions this season. Don’t forget, however, that the Tartars’ defense has been dominant as well and will be facing a Patriots’ offense that has struggled to move the football at times this year.
For that reason, I believe this will be a low-scoring game, possibly with a tie score at some point deep into the fourth quarter. In those situations, I tend to side with the team that has the best playmaker, who can take it on himself to make a game-defining play under immense pressure. In this scenario, the best player on the field will be Taylorsville’s four-star quarterback Ty Keyes, who I believe will have what it takes to get the job done on the road when it matters most.
Prediction: Taylorsville 20, Jackson Prep 17
Winners are in bold print:
Laurel vs South Jones
NE Jones vs Forrest County AHS
West Jones vs Brookhaven
Bay Springs vs Clarke County
Mount Olive vs Stringer
Wayne County vs Hattiesburg
Pearl vs Petal
North Forrest vs Heidelberg
Richton vs Salem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.