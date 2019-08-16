From staff reports
Mississippi State’s annual Fan Day featuring the 2019 Bulldog football team is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, inside the Palmeiro Center.
Doors open at 2 p.m. with autograph availability running from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fans are asked to enter through the southeast entrance of the Palmeiro Center.
To help ensure everyone in attendance has a chance to meet all of the student-athletes and head coach Joe Moorhead, student-athletes may only sign the official 2019 season posters while Coach Moorhead will autograph one item of choice per person. Posters and schedule cards will be available for free to fans.
Parking is free and available in the Palmeiro-Griffis, Humphrey Coliseum and MSU soccer field lots. The Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex lot will be closed. Restrooms will be open in the Griffis Boardroom.
Southern Miss baseball camps
The Southern Miss baseball program returns with three different camps during September and October, including the Fall Instructional League, Hitting Under the Lights and Fall Showcase at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. The Fall Instructional League Camp, which runs from Sept. 3-19, is a three-week, six-session camp that is open to high school players. It takes place each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Space is limited to the first 60 campers. Both night sessions will consist of an instructional practice and games will also be played. Campers will be divided into four teams. Current Southern Miss players, staff and coaches will instruct and coach each team. On occasion, a guest speaker will address a camp session.
The camp is open to individuals in high school and the cost is $200 per camper for all six sessions. Campers will receive aT-shirt and insurance for attending the camp.
The second camp is the Hitting under the Lights at The Pete Camp, running on four consecutive Monday nights from 6-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 9, and will consist of specific hitting mechanics, approach and other instruction related to the Southern Miss baseball hitting philosophy. This camp is designed for high school hitters to learn from current Golden Eagle coaches and players about the proper steps to being a successful hitter. It will include insurance and a t-shirt as players will benefit from learning proper techniques, mental process, and repetition.
The camp is open to those individuals in high school and the cost is $150 per camper or $125 per camper who is also enrolled in the Fall Instructional League Camp.
The final camp is the Fall Showcase Camp, Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m., with sign-in beginning at 10:30 a.m. It provides a great opportunity for players ranging from high school freshman to junior college sophomores (junior college freshmen must be academic qualifier). Participants will be given a chance to have their skills toned by college coaches and receive specific instruction to their defensive position, speed training to improve their 60 time, as well as hitting at Pete Taylor Park.
The camp will be limited to the first 100 applicants and the cost is $155 per camper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.