Sophomore right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett of Taylorsville High School announced Tuesday morning that he is committed to play baseball for Louisiana State University.
Though he was not highly recruited entering the summer, Moffett has recently turned a lot of scouts' heads. While competing with the Louisiana Knights, a travel team based in Mandeville, Moffett received offers from LSU, Southern Miss and Texas A&M over the course of just one weekend.
“Well you know, I didn’t start getting college interest until May,” Moffett said. “I didn’t get my first offer until June 15. That day I got three offers. I was very overwhelmed. So honestly, I’ve been super new to this whole process. And it feels amazing to know that Division 1 schools are interested in me.”
When asked why he ultimately felt LSU was the right fit, Moffett said the decision was actually fairly simple for him. Playing for the Tigers has been a dream of his for a long, long time.
“Ever since I was like 7,” Moffett recalled, “I’ve been an LSU fan. Me and my brother are die-hard Tigers fans. The offer was worth (taking), the distance was perfect, and it is my dream school. I mean, who wouldn’t take it?”
Moffett still has two seasons left in Taylorsville before heading to Baton Rouge to compete at Alex Box Stadium. As a freshman, he helped the Tartars win a 2A South State title, and he hopes to accomplish much more before ending his high school career. He also believes he can continue improving his game to be an even more valuable asset for his future SEC ball club.
“I want to improve my secondary pitches,” said Moffett. “Of course, with age and maturity, my velocity will continue to grow, so I’m not going to focus too much on that.
I want to lead (my team) along with my teammate and Houston commit Karson Evans to two championships. With our roster,
I honestly think we can easily win it. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
