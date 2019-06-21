The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was off last weekend, but the Truck Series was on the track and there was plenty of drama.
Ross Chastain’s victory was overturned after he failed a post-race inspection after the race at Iowa Speedway. The winning truck measured too low — or “extremely low,” according to series managing director Brad Moran.
The disqualification was not only the first since new stricter rules were put into place at the start of the season, but also the first since 1999. Just like in the Cup series, rules violators have been penalized many different ways with suspensions, fines and point deductions, but an overturned victory is almost unheard of these days.
Can you imagine if they gave out these sorts of punishments in Cup instead of measly fines?
Chastain’s overturned victory means he is now scored in last place and he no longer has the luxury of only having to finish 20th or better to compete in the championship. He also lost $50,000 he had won for a marketing promotion that included the Iowa race. The victory was given to Brett Moffitt, who said he wouldn’t be happy if he was Chastain, but he feels NASCAR made the right decision for the “integrity of the sport.”
Chastain’s team, Niece Motorsports, does plan to appeal. The team said in a statement that the truck passed all pre-race inspections and that they believe minor damage is the reason the truck measured too low.
Another driver was suspended due to his actions at the same race. NASCAR suspended Johnny Sauter for one race after he intentionally rammed into Austin Hill, sending him into the wall.
I don’t watch the Truck Series, but, with all the excitement, maybe I should start.
Sonoma Raceway is this weekend — one race on the circuit Kyle Busch is not the favorite to win among most NASCAR writers. I can’t imagine why not. Busch is performing better than anyone this season and he has two Sonoma wins under his belt. He also finished fifth last year.
Defending Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr and Clint Bowyer are being written as favorites. Bowyer doesn’t have any wins this season but he does have a win at Sonoma and finished third there last year.
Live coverage from Sonoma Raceway begins Sunday at 2 p.m. on FS1.
