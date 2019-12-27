NASHVILLE — Eight days ago, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead announced that true freshman Garrett Shrader would start at quarterback for Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Moorhead has since had to call an audible.
Music City Bowl, Monday, Dec. 30, 3 p.m. ESPN
Louisville (7-5) vs.Mississippi State (6-6)
Radio: 98.1 FM
Moorhead said after the Bulldogs’ first practice on-site at Vanderbilt Stadium on Thursday that senior Tommy Stevens will start as the Bulldogs’ signal-caller against Louisville on Monday afternoon. Moorhead said Shrader suffered an “upper body” injury and listed him as “doubtful to out” for the bowl game.
Shrader was reportedly involved in an altercation with teammate Willie Gay Jr., which resulted in the QB sustaining a facial fracture. Shrader was not at Thursday’s practice but was expected to join the team later in the week and is not expected to have any long-term damage.
Gay was full-go for practice on Thursday.
“We’re masters at dealing with adversity this season,” Moorhead said. “This is just another opportunity for us to get better.”
Stevens is certainly no stranger to the starting role. The graduate transfer and former Penn State quarterback started eight games during the regular season and posted a 4-4 record. He has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 310 yards and three more scores.
“Tommy is an experienced guy and when he’s been healthy, he’s performed very well,” Moorhead said. “Tommy will be the No. 1 and he’ll go in and operate the offense and make plays with his arm and his feet. I know the guys have a ton of confidence in him.”
Stevens said he learned he would be the starting quarterback following practice last Saturday and is looking forward to one last chance to start in his final collegiate game.
“I’m very excited,” Stevens said. “It’s a great opportunity ahead for us. We’ve still got a lot of things that we need to do for the game moving forward but we’re really looking forward to it.”
Stevens had been taking the No. 2 reps prior to Shrader’s injury but Moorhead doesn’t expect any drastic changes to the gameplan with the change at quarterback.
“There may be a little bit of what we emphasize with the play-call based on Tommy’s strengths versus Garrett’s strengths,” Moorhead said. “Really just the (practice) repetitions have changed.”
