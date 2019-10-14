This weekend was rather bleak for college football fans in Mississippi, particularly for one fan base that expected their team to earn a sure-fire win.
Mississippi State suffered one of its most disappointing defeats in quite a while in a 20-10 road loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. As a result, sports bars, social media and, dare I say even church houses, have been filled with conversation about whether Joe Moorhead is the right guy to lead the program. I don’t claim to have the answer to that question, but at this point, I would argue that nobody does. Eighteen games, in my opinion, is simply not enough to fairly determine whether hiring him was a good decision.
Let’s put things into perspective. Most people on the “Fire Moorhead” wagon are disappointed because of where the team currently stands compared to where it was two years ago under Dan Mullen. The problem with that idea is that two years ago, Mullen was leading a team full of his own recruits under a system that had been in place for nearly a decade. Right now, most of Moorhead’s starters are players who agreed to come play for Dan Mullen under a different system and may or may not have ever truly bought into their new coach’s vision for the team.
Mullen had his fair share of struggles under those same circumstances when he first arrived in Starkville, winning just nine of his first 18 games with the Bulldogs. In that same number of games, Moorhead has won 11. And the recruits that he has already put on the field, such as freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader, might just be the offense’s next great leader.
There are three scenarios in which I feel a program would be justified in parting ways with a coach after just two years at the head of the program.
The first, as I’m sure you would all agree, would be firing him as a result of any activity or behavior that tarnishes the name of the university. That’s a no-brainer.
The second would be in the event of a program spiraling downward at a much more drastic rate, such as when Ellis Johnson “led” Southern Miss to a 1-21 record in two seasons just after Todd Monken had led the Golden Eagles to a 9-5 record.
The third exception would be for blue-chip programs who are considered by most to contend for conference titles and playoff berths yet fall drastically short of those expectations. For example, if Lincoln Riley struggled to earn bowl bids in his first two years at Oklahoma, the Sooners’ top brass would be justified in making the decision to part ways with him and go in a different direction.
I don’t believe any of those scenarios fit the situation with Moorhead and the Bulldogs. He’s done nothing to bring dishonor to the school, there’s been no drastic drop off in results, and there’s been no realistic sense of urgency for the team to win 10 or more games this season.
John Cohen hired him because he believed in his vision for the program. Two years is simply not enough time to bring that vision to life. Let him continue to recruit, coach and condition players who have bought into him and his system, and let’s see where things stand another year or two down the line. I’m still not convinced he won’t do tremendous things with the program. If he coaches another season or two and continues to disappoint, he can be let go with no doubt about whether he was the right guy. But if he gets his own recruits on the field and turns the ship around, you’ll be awfully glad your AD didn’t pull the trigger too early.
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
