It’s so lonely in Region 3-5A for the Free State trio.
Reclassification will add another Jackson team to the roster of local opponents and take away North Pike — but that does little to alleviate the travel woes Laurel, West Jones and South Jones will be facing.
Region 5 has the Free State trio and then Brookhaven (84 miles from Laurel), Natchez (145 miles from Laurel), and Jackson schools Wingfield, Jim Hill and Forest Hill (about 90 miles each away from Laurel).
The travel will be a concern, but the competition level for the locals certainly will not improve. Natchez is perennially loaded with physical ability, but cannot transform that into victories. Ole Brook has a strong football tradition, but is losing much of its playoff team from this year. And the Jackson three are rarely if ever competitors outside of the basketball gyms.
Every two years, the Mississippi High School Activities Association reclassifies schools by school population. The state is broken into six classes, with 1A being the smallest and 6A the largest. Of the local three who play in Class 5A, West Jones is the largest of the bunch with a reported 906 students, good for No. 14 in the 32-team Class 5A. South Jones is No. 28 and Laurel is No. 29.
Look for all three Free State teams to have banner football seasons next year, at least in region play, even if the gasoline bills for the buses go through the roof.
In Class 4A, Northeast Jones came in as the fourth-largest team in the classification after being the largest 4A school during the last two years of classifications.
There was a chance Northeast might be elevated to Class 5A, but fell 24 students short of that elevation. Had the Tigers moved to 5A, it would have put all four Free State teams in the same region — something fans would have fomented over.
In football, though, the Tigers will get a break as perennial power West Lauderdale is no longer in the region. Florence and Richland — both Jackson suburbs — were added when West Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale were removed.
Stringer remains in Region 4-1A and will be joined by newcomers Leake County, Richton and Sebastapol, while East Marion was moved out of the region.
Bay Springs, Heidelberg and Taylorsville will still compete in Region 5-2A, along with Mize and Puckett, while Clarkdale was moved out.
Other sports saw some changes, most notably in Region 5-5A basketball, where Wayne County moved out and Brookhaven moved in with the three Free State teams.
The baseball regions went unchanged.
Class 1A
No. of schools: 46
Largest: Baldwyn
(Enrollment: 200)
Smallest: MS School for Deaf
(Enrollment: 53)
Stringer is 10th, with
enrollment of 185
Region 4
Leake County
Lumberton
Mount Olive
Resurrection
Richton
Sacred Heart
Salem
Sebastopol
Stringer
Adds: Leake County, Richton, Sebastopol
Takes out: East Marion
Class 2A
No. of schools: 45
Largest: Wesson
(Enrollment: 279)
Smallest Potts Camp
(Enrollment: 202)
Heidelberg is 23rd,
with enrollment of 244
Bay Springs is 29th,
with enrollment of 234
Taylorsville is 41st,
with enrollment of 214
Region 5
Bay Springs
Enterprise
Heidelberg
Mize
Puckett
Taylorsville
Adds: Mize, Puckett
Takes out: Clarkdale
Class 4A
No. of schools: 45
Largest: Vancleave
(Enrollment: 723)
Smallest: Rosa Fort
(Enrollment: 475)
NE Jones is fifth,
with enrollment of 700
Region 5
Florence
Mendenhall
Newton County
Northeast Jones
Quitman High
Richland
Adds: Florence, Richland
Takes out: West Lauderdale,
NE Lauderdale
Class 5A
No. of schools: 32
Largest: Pascagoula (1,038)
Smallest: East Central (734)
West Jones is 14th, with 906
Wayne County is 20th, with 876
South Jones is 28th, with 794
Laurel is 29th, with 779
Region 5
Brookhaven
Forest Hill
Jim Hill
Laurel
Natchez
South Jones
West Jones
Wingfield
Adds: Jim Hill
Takes out: North Pike
Region 4
East Central
Gautier
Hattiesburg
Long Beach
Pascagoula
Pearl River Central
Picayune
Wayne County
Adds: Pascagoula
Takes out: West Harrison
Soccer
5-4A
Florence
Mendenhall
Northeast Jones
Quitman
Richland
Adds: Florence, Mendenhall, Richland
Takes out: Newton County, NE Lauderdale, West Lauderdale
5-5A
Laurel
South Jones
Wayne County
West Jones
(No changes)
Basketball
7-1A
Leake County
Mount Olive
Piney Woods
Sebastopol
Stringer
Takes out: Miss. School for the Deaf
5-2A
Bay Springs
Enterprise
Heidelberg
Mize
Puckett
Taylorsville
Adds: Mize, Puckett
Takes out: Clarkdale
5-4A
Florence
Mendenhall
Newton County
Northeast Jones
Quitman
Richland
Adds: Florence, Richland
Takes out: NE Lauderdale, West Lauderdale
5-5A
Brookhaven
Laurel
South Jones
West Jones
Adds: Brookhaven
Takes out: Wayne County
8-5A
East Central
Gautier High
Pascagoula
Wayne County
Baseball
7-1A
Stringer
Sebastopol
Mount Olive
Leake County
(No changes)
5-2A
Taylorsville
Bay Springs
Heidelberg
Clarkdale
Enterprise
(No changes)
5-4A
NE Jones
West Lauderdale
Mendenhall
Newton County
NE Lauderdale
Quitman
(No changes)
5-5A
West Jones
South Jones
Wayne County
Laurel
(No changes)
