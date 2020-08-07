The other day as I was traveling from school to school visiting team workouts and collecting information for our 2020 Kickoff magazine, the realization of what was happening finally hit me.
Football season — the liveliest season in the South — is now upon us.
If you’re a glass-half-empty kind of person, there seems to be no shortage of reasons to be skeptical of that. But let’s be honest, nobody is flipping to the sports pages these days thinking, “All my day needs is just a little more negativity.”
That being said, if you’ll entertain my optimism for a moment, I’d like to share a few of the many high school football matchups I’m looking forward to watching this coming season.
Richton at Stringer
(Friday, Nov. 6 )
The Rebels and Red Devils have squared off 16 times since 1967, with the series being split right down the middle at eight wins apiece. Last year, Richton erased a 21-0 first-quarter deficit to top Stringer 25-21 on senior night and edge it out for a spot in the Class 1A playoffs. The Red Devils will be looking for payback, this time on their own senior night, with their Top 3 scorers from last year’s game leading the way as returning starters. The storyline writes itself for this one, which should make for a really fun Friday night.
Bay Springs at MRA (Friday, Sept. 25)
Who doesn’t love a great non-region matchup to get the adrenaline pumping before region play begins? Madison-Ridgeland Academy is still riding high after winning last year’s MAIS 6A state title, but it now faces the challenge of retooling an offense that relied heavily on the production of departed seniors. The Bulldogs return several key pieces of last year’s ferocious rushing attack, which seems poised to be bigger, faster and stronger than before.
One of the Patriots’ two losses last fall came at the hands of the 2A Philadelphia Tornadoes, so I don’t expect the 2A Bulldogs to be overly intimidated when they take the field for their first meeting with MRA.
Mendenhall at NEJ (Friday, Oct. 23)
The rivalry between these two sets of Tigers makes for a tightly knit contest more often than not. Six of the last 11 games between NEJ and Mendenhall were decided by just a touchdown or less, including last year’s meeting, which Mendenhall won 25-21 after making a goal-line stand during the final moments of regulation.
With a shortened schedule for the regular season, every region matchup is certain to be more crucial than ever. The winner of this rivalry game will not only earn a year’s worth of bragging rights but also inch a little bit closer toward a coveted spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
Jackson Prep at
Taylorsville
(Friday, Sept. 25)
The Patriots and Tartars will both have vengeance on their minds when they take the field for this contest, but it will be for two different reasons. For the Patriots, it’s about casting down anyone who gets in their way as they seek to reclaim the MAIS 6A throne that was taken from them last December. For the defending 2A state champion Tartars, it’s about avenging their only loss of 2019.
Jackson Prep’s Ricky Black is among the state’s all-time winningest head coaches. Taylorsville’s fourth-year starting quarterback, Ty Keyes, is among the state’s all-time winningest quarterbacks. Only one can leave the field with a “W” when these two teams meet in late September, and neither is going to go down without a fight.
Northeast Jones at South Jones
(Friday, Sept. 11)
There are no postseason stakes involved in this showdown, only hometown pride. Last fall, the Tigers erased a four-game losing streak against the cross-county rival Braves with a commanding 48-23 victory. This year, they’ll be traveling to Ellisville with hopes of adding to their 32-23 lead in the all-time series.
South Jones, however, now has a heightened sense of excitement surrounding its football program, having hired Todd Breland, a state-championship-winning former Laurel High head coach, in the offseason. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but avenging last year’s loss to a rival in front of the home crowd would surely be a nice first step for Breland and the Braves.
Wayne County at
Picayune
(Friday, Nov. 6)
All heads tend to turn whenever these two renowned 5A programs face off, given their storied history of highly competitive contests. Their next battle might prove to be even more intriguing than usual, as both teams enter the season in peculiarly similar situations.
Both will have first-year head coaches, as well as first-year starting quarterbacks this fall. Both are tasked with replacing the production of departed seniors who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2019. And both seem poised to accomplish that task, having a stable full of talented running backs who are itching for the opportunity to lead the way for their teams.
If I were a betting man, I’d wager all six of the dollars in my wallet that this matchup will once again have a significant impact on the Class 5A playoff picture.
Laurel at Hattiesburg (Friday, Sept. 4)
With the threat of being canceled for a brief time last month, Laurel first-year head coach Ryan Earnest and Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance worked swiftly to have the 99th “Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug” rescheduled. Thanks to their efforts, the longest continuously played rivalry game in Mississippi will once again be among the most highly anticipated matchups of the high school football season.
The Tornadoes snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers last fall with a satisfying 35-19 victory, reclaiming the Jug for the first time since 2013. Laurel leads the all-time series 49-48-5 (Four of these were playoff games. They only play for the Jug in regular season meetings). Earning that 50th victory will be their biggest focus as they prepare for this exciting season opener.
Taylorsville at
Jefferson Davis Co.
(Friday, Sept. 4)
Another thrilling opening-week matchup will be played just a few miles away between the defending 2A and 3A state champs, the Taylorsville Tartars and the Jefferson Davis County Jaguars.
The Tartars forced their will on the Jags last September with a dominating 46-14 home victory (technically their first win over the program). But JDC hit its stride during region play and surged all the way to a state title. Neither team will take this year’s game lightly, which should make for a playoff-like atmosphere in Bassfield during Week 1 of the new season.
West Jones at
Wayne County
(Friday, Sept. 11)
For many fans in our area, an explanation isn’t even necessary for this one. Whenever Wayne County and West Jones meet on the gridiron, we’ve just learned to expect something memorable.
Last season, the Mustangs defeated the War Eagles in the regular season for the first time since 2010, then beat them again in overtime, 33-30, in the playoffs. However, West Jones has never beaten Wayne County three consecutive times, and the War Eagles’ upcoming seniors were in the second grade the last time the Mustangs won at War Eagle Stadium. Get ready for another exciting chapter in this storied rivalry.
West Jones at Laurel (Friday, Oct. 16)
Mississippi Gridiron listed two Class 5A South teams in its statewide preseason Top 10 rankings — and both of those teams reside in the Free State of Jones.
Both the Mustangs and Tornadoes enter the season with a large number of returning playmakers and high hopes to contend for a 5A state title. Before they can worry about getting to Starkville for the title game, however, they will have to go through each other — perhaps even twice. A win over Laurel last year earned West Jones a Region 3-5A title and the Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championship. Both will likely be on the line again when the Tornadoes host the Mustangs Between the Bricks in mid-October.
•
Brad Crowe is sports
editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@lead- er-call. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.