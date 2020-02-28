Dear Rob Manfred,I’m writing to you today on behalf of baseball fans far and wide. On behalf of coaches from every level of the sport who have spent years teaching players to respect the game and play the right way. On behalf of the parents who hope to instill honesty and integrity as strong values in the lives of their children.
These are the people who allow the game of baseball to continue thriving. Without them, Major League Baseball’s brightest stars would never have gotten the opportunity to reach their full potential; and without them, today’s youth will never get the opportunity to live out that same dream when they get older. As the commissioner of MLB, you have the responsibility and privilege of supporting those who contribute so much to the game and its future.
With that being the case, I strongly believe that you owe it to all of these people to strip the Houston Astros of their 2017 World Series title. There’s just no other way around it.
The Astros were exposed for orchestrating one of the biggest cheating scandals in the history of American sports. They collectively worked behind the scenes to steal information from opponents that gave them a significant advantage in every game they played.
This went on for at least the last three or four years. Before this all came to light, Houston had cheated its way to two American League championships, a World Series title and, perhaps, even Jose Altuve’s 2017 MVP award.
Any good league commissioner understands the importance of staying in tune with his players and their concerns. If you’ve paid any mind to yours in recent weeks, then you’re aware of how unhappy they are with the way this situation has been handled by the league office.
After all, how could you blame them? They were cheated out of wins, awards and championships, honors that they’d dreamed about their entire lives and invested blood, sweat and tears into pursuing. Many of the league’s stars have used their platforms to demand retribution.
The voices you aren’t hearing, unfortunately, are those of fans, coaches and parents who feel slighted by the message you’re sending to kids all over the world through your silence and inaction.
The message you’re inadvertently sending is that cheating is harmless and inconsequential. You’re insinuating that feats accomplished by cheating hold the same value as those that are rightfully earned.
With your inaction, you're promoting the idea that, as long as you come out on top, it really doesn’t matter how you get there.
I don’t think I have to explain to you how dangerous such a mentality can become, not only for those who will one day play in your league, but for those who will one day become leaders and contributing members of society.
Perhaps the biggest holdup for the league is the fact that no champion has ever been stripped of its title since the very first World Series in 1903. In my opinion, that excuse simply does not cut it. Two wrongs don’t make a right. The fact that it’s never been done does not diminish your responsibility to uphold the integrity of the game on behalf of those who are depending on you to do so.
No, I don’t actually expect my small-town sports column to find its way into your reading list. But that’s not the point.
The point is for me to stand for what is right, because somebody is always watching. Just like yourself, it’s my responsibility to send the right message.
Sincerely,
Brad Crowe
