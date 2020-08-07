Former Mississippi State player and assistant coach DJ Looney has died at age 31.
Looney passed away following a heart attack Saturday morning during a workout with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he served as offensive line coach.
The school announced Looney’s death through its official Twitter account.
As a former Bulldogs' offensive lineman and coach, Looney was close to current Florida assistant John Hevesy, who coached the offensive line at MSU from 2009-17.
“It’s been a long day since that phone call this morning,” Hevesy wrote. “He needed to touch thousands more! We talked yesterday! There are 100’s of stories on DJ! So when you think of a story of him smile like he would want you too! Praying for the Looney’s! I miss you already!”
Chris Love, one of Looney's former high school football coach from his days at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham shared sentiments about the impact Looney had on the lives he touched.
“It’s heartbreaking at 31 years old to think of so many lives he was going to impact, but what brings a smile to your face, and what makes you appreciate him so much is that he impacted and had an effect on so many people in 31 years that most people don’t come close to in a lifetime. That’s what makes him so special,” said Love.
MSU Athletics Director John Cohen also took the time to speak on Looney's memory and the place he will always hold in the hearts of Bulldogs fans.
“The entire Mississippi State family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney,” wrote Cohen. “D.J. was an outstanding student athlete and coach, and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Mississippi State,”
A native of Birmingham, Looney received his BA from MSU in 2010.
He coached at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011 and as tight ends coach in 2017. In 2012-13, he was offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College.
As a player at MSU, Looney was a part of bowl-winning teams in the Liberty Bowl in 2007 and in the Gator Bowl in 2010.
Looney was preparing for the beginning of his third season coaching in Lafayette, where he had already helped develop Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, both selected in the 2020 NFL draft.
