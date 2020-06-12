Several local talents were snatched by Major League Baseball franchises during the 2020 MLB Draft.
During the first round on Wednesday, Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue was drafted with the No. 14 overall pick to the Texas Rangers while shortstop Jordan Westburg was drafted at No. 30 overall to the Baltimore Orioles.
The Bulldogs also saw their highest-rated signee, Austin Kendrick, get drafted at No. 12 overall to the Cincinnati Reds.
On Thursday, Bulldogs pitcher JT Ginn was drafted in the second round (No. 52 overall) by the New York Mets, while Blaze Jordan was drafted in the third round (No. 89 overall) by the Boston Red Sox.
This marked the first time in program history that Mississippi State has had three or more players drafted in the first two rounds of the draft.
The Baltimore Orioles drafted Ole Miss infielder Anthony Servideo with the second pick in the third round (No. 74), and in the fourth, with the 107th pick of the draft, the Seattle Mariners selected Rebels third baseman Tyler Keenan.
A junior from Huntsville, Ala., Foscue played in 141 games during three years spent at MSU. He is the program’s highest draft pick since Hunter Renfroe was selected No. 13 overall in 2013.
During the 2019 season, Foscue hit .331 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 67 games. His 22 doubles put him in a tie for No.10 on the school’s single-season record list.
Westburg, a junior from New Braunfels, Texas, played in 124 games during his three-year career, batting .248 with 11 doubles, 2 home runs and 30 RBIs. In 2018, Westburg etched his name in school history forever with a grand slam against North Carolina in the College World Series. In the game, he tied a CWS single-game record with seven RBIs.
As for Ginn, if he decides to sign this summer, he will join former Bulldogs Jake Magnum and Cole Gordon in the Mets' farm system.
This is Ginn’s second time being drafted. He was drafted 30th overall coming out of high school in 2018, but turned it down to attend college.
Ginn, a sophomore from Brandon, started 18 games for the Bulldogs. He pitched in 17 games in 2019 as a freshman and posted a 8-4 record with a 3.13 era and 105 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
He was named the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game, joining Rafael Palmeiro (1983, by Baseball America) in 2019 as the only Bulldogs so honored up to that time. Ginn was also named Co-National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, joined this year by teammate Christian MacLeod.
Ginn was named SEC Freshman of the Year and was named to Freshman All-American teams by numerous outlets.
Jordan committed to play for the Bulldogs when he was a 13-year-old eighth grader. He was originally a part of the 2021 class, but reclassified to 2020 last summer.
While starting in Mississippi State’s opening game of the 2020 season, Jordan exited due to an injury after tossing only three innings. He then underwent season-ending elbow surgery.
He helped lead DeSoto Central high school to back-to-back MHSAA Class 6A state championships in 2018 and 2019 and finished his high school career with a .440 batting average, 19 home runs, 33 doubles, 6 triples and 98 RBIs.
He was known as one of the top high school power hitters in the country and won the MLB Home Run Derby last summer at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Servideo proved his value as an offensive weapon during the shortened 2020 season. He batted .390 with a .575 on-base percentage and a .695 slugging percentage. Only No.1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson drew more walks in 2020 than Servideo.
Servideo is also known to be an excellent base runner. He stole 34 bases on 38 attempts over the course of three seasons played in Oxford. He's a top-flight defensive shortstop who also has the versatility to play other positions when nevessary, having gained experience playing second base, right field and center field.
Keenan batted .403 with seven home runs, 18 runs scored and 33 RBI in just 17 games with the Rebels in 2020. Only Nick Gonzales had more RBI in 2020 than Keenan among all college baseball players, and Gonzales was selected No. 7 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Through his collegiate career, Keenan batted .306 with 31 home runs and a .550 slugging percentage. He was dubbed a freshman All-American in 2018. Keenan led Ole Miss in home runs during the 2019 season and was selected as a first-team All-American in 2020.
