Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald racked up another preseason honor as the senior quarterback was selected to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch
List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Tuesday.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the
nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national
quarterback award. Fitzgerald was one out of eight 2017 Davey O’Brien
Award semifinalists and just one of six Southeastern Conference quarterbacks to be selected to the 2018 watch list.
Returning for his senior season, Fitzgerald ranks as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to ever play in the SEC as he enters his final season as one of only four SEC quarterbacks to throw for 4,400 yards and rush for over 2,400 yards in a career.
Fitzgerald ranks second in school history and 21st
in the SEC annals with 72 career touchdowns (39 passing, 33 rushing) and leads all returning FCS quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns, 100-yard rushing games and average yards per carry.
Starting 12 games over his junior season, Fitzgerald complied 2,766 yards of total offense and ranked third in the SEC with 230.5 yardsper game average while compiling 29 total touchdowns. The Bulldog quarterback was behind only 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson to rank second in the FBS with six 100-yard rushing/100-yard passing games. Fitzgerald’s impressive junior campaign came to a close during the first quarter of the Egg Bowl's a gruesome ankle injury sidelined the Richmond Hill, Ga., native for the remainder of the season.
Sixteen semifinalists for the award will be chosen on Tuesday, Nov. 6. From that list, the Foundation will announce the three finalists on Nov. 19. The 2018 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live Thursday, Dec. 6, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Other 2018 Mississippi State preseason honoree include:
• Fitzgerald, Sr., QB Maxwell Award Watch List • Elgton Jenkings, Sr., OL Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List
• Jeffery Simmons, Jr., DT Athlon Sports Preseason All-American (Second Team) and Bednarik Award Watch List
• Montez Sweat, Sr., DE Athlon Sports Preseason All-American (Third Team) Bednarik Award Watch List.
