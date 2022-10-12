West Jones in three-way tie for first as Florence set to invade Soso
•
The road to the playoffs is heating up for West Jones (5-1, 3-0 Region 3-5A), and Florence (5-2, 1-2) is the Mustangs’ first opponent in a stretch of playoff contenders. The Eagles have been the most-improved team in the state after going 1-9 in 2021 and picked up a signature win over Laurel to open region play.
“We’re about to figure out where we stack up,” WJ head coach Scott Pierson said. “We close the season with the hardest part of our schedule, and Florence is a very good, well-coached football team. We’ll need to be hitting our stride to stay with these guys.”
West Jones appears to be doing just that. The Mustangs have reeled off five impressive wins in a row, but Florence presents their stiffest challenge since region play began as the Mustangs’ first three region opponents have a combined record of 5-16 and 0-10 in Region 3-5A games. Still, Pierson believes his team has not played to its full potential.
“With this group, I feel like our best football is still ahead of us,” he said. “We’re still doing some things better in practice than we are on Friday night. Monday through Thursday, I feel like we throw and catch a lot better, but we will need to do everything we can right down the stretch. There is no rest from here on out, because we have good football team after good football team in front of us.”
Florence will attempt to run on the stout West Jones defensive front — something it has done successfully against everyone so far. Xzavion Quick leads the team with 697 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ll need to stay disciplined on defense and lean on our guys to make sure tackles,” Pierson said. “They’ve done a really good job of putting the ball in their playmakers’ hands and letting them make plays. We not only need to match that offensively, but play well enough on defense to where we can get off the field and not let them sustain drives on us.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday from Soso. Follow LL-C Sports on Facebook for live game updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.