For the past year, head coach Scott Pierson and the West Jones Mustangs have worked tirelessly toward earning the opportunity to remove the taste of last season’s bitter defeat in the 5A South State title game.
That opportunity came Friday night under flooding skies in Pascagoula; and the Mustangs seized the moment, grinding out an 18-16 victory over the Panthers to claim the South State championship for the second time in three years.
With heavy rainfall from start to finish, both offenses struggled to find success throughout the contest, but key plays made by the special teams unit in the first half allowed West Jones to distance itself from the hosting Panthers.
The Mustangs erased an early 3-0 deficit with a one-yard touchdown run by Kentrel Pruitt after a blocked punt allowed West Jones to take possession right at the Panthers’ goal line. On the ensuing drive, the Mustangs’ defense blocked another punt, and the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Seemingly rattled by the two blocks, Pascagoula’s punter mishandled the snap on the following drive, resulting in a turnover on downs inside the Panthers’ red zone. Again, the Mustangs capitalized on the short-field opportunity, this time scoring on a 25-yard field goal by Joseph Hernandez to push the lead to 11-3.
Pruitt reached the end zone for the second time in the second quarter after a long punt return by Marlon Lindsey deep into enemy territory, sending the Mustangs into the locker room at halftime with an 18-3 advantage.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers battled back in the fourth with two two touchdown drives powered by a physical rush attack led by Mississippi State commit Keilon Parnell. But in the waining moments of regulation, with no time to waste, the Panthers were forced to throw the ball down field in an effort to score on a drive that began at their own five-yard line. The Mustangs’ defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs, and senior quarterback Alan Follis brought the game to an end by taking a knee.
With the victory, Pierson tied former West Jones head coach Mike Taylor’s record for most career wins in school history.
Next Saturday, the Mustangs will travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson to compete for their first -ever football state championship. Their opponents will be the West Point Green Wave, which defeated West Jones for the 5A title in 2018 at Southern Miss.
For more on Friday night’s big win, see Tuesday’s edition of the Laurel Leader-Call newspape.
