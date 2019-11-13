The West Jones Mustangs (11-0, 7-0) enter the postseason as undefeated region champions for the first time in nearly a decade. That accomplishment, however, is something head coach Scott Pierson said he and his team will have to look back on and appreciate at a later date. For now, there is more work to do, and the Mustangs are wearing blinders with their sights set on Friday night’s Round 1 opponents, the East Central Hornets (7-4, 4-3).
"As far as being undefeated, that's great,” Pierson said. “I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished and it's something they need to enjoy. But at the same time, you're only as good as your next game, and we have an opponent Friday night we have to prepare for."
The Hornets enter the playoffs riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Pearl River Central and Hattiesburg to secure the No. 4 seed in Region 4-5A. Last week, they outscored Hattiesburg in a 50-48 shootout, marking the team’s fifth game of the year with 50 or more points. The high-powered Hornets’ offense posted point totals of 67 and 63 early this year against Moss Point and Long Beach, respectively, earning the reputation as one of the most explosive units in the state.
They have done so under the leadership of three dynamic seniors — Will Young, Dylan Grinsteinner and TeShun Magee. The two featured running backs, Grinsteinner and Magee, have combined for 2,929 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns while Young — a dual-threat quarterback — has rushed for 928 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 374 yards and seven scores as a passer. The offense combined for 4,302 yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground through 11 games.
Maintaining that level of production will not be an easy task on Friday in a contest that could be accurately described as an unstoppable force versus an immovable object. Only three times this season has the Mustangs’ defense allowed an opposing offense to rush for more than 100 yards, and only once have they allowed 100 rushing yards to a single player. Not only have they thrived in shutting down the run, but they have feasted on turnover opportunities with 17 fumble recoveries. East Central’s ability to run the football effectively — or its lack thereof — will undoubtedly play a crucial part in determining the outcome of the first-round showdown.
WJ is 4-0 in past meetings against the Hornets, with the first being in 1965 and the most recent being in 2008. Friday night will be the first time the two programs have clashed in the postseason. The winner will advance to play the Forest Hill-Wayne County winner.
