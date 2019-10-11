Alan Follis threw a pair of touchdowns passes to Tajrick Randolph and ran for another as West Jones held off a feisty Forest Hill team, 37-18, in a rainy region matchup at The Shoe on Friday night.
The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0) got 1-yard scoring runs from Kentrell Pruitt and Joshua McDonald in the first quarter but twice missed scoring opportunities after driving deep into Patriot territory early in the first half.
After a missed field goal, WJ fumbled it away at its own 10 to set up the first Forest Hill TD, a 5-yard pass from Jaquarius Moore to Christopher Lloyd that made it 14-6 midway through the second quarter.
The ’Stangs struck twice before going to the locker room. Benjamin Cooper booted a 32-yard field goal, then in the final moments, Follis weaved through the Forest Hill defense for a 20-yard scoring scramble to make it 23-6 at the break.
Forest Hill (3-5, 2-1) got on the board first in the second half when Christopher Hughes sneaked in from a yard out to pull within 23-12.
Follis found Randolph from 5 yards on a deflected pass early in the fourth to make it 30-12, but again, the Patriots answered. Hughes hit Trevion Bass with a 60-yard bomb to make it 30-18. Follis tossed a 3-yard TD to Randolph to cap off the scoring midway through the fourth.
Undefeated West Jones will now prepare for its showdown against region and cross-town foe Laurel (6-1, 3-0) in the Battle for The Belt championship and the upper hand in the 3-5A standings.
