The Laurel Leader-Call’s Jones County Championship belt will be on the line Between the Bricks Friday night when head coach Scott Pierson and the undefeated West Jones Mustangs (5-0, 1-0) take on head coach Ryan Earnest and the surging Laurel Tornadoes (2-3, 2-0).
Both teams delivered impressive victories a week ago to build momentum entering this Week 7 rivalry matchup. The Mustangs battled with the reigning Class 2A state champion Taylorsville Tartars for a 35-21 win, and the Tornadoes stormed from behind in the second half for a convincing 57-38 win over the Region 3-5A rival Natchez Bulldogs.
Defense continues to be the biggest key to the Mustangs’ success, just as it was during last fall’s 11-0 regular-season run when they allowed only 11 points per game to opposing offenses. Through four games in 2020 (West Jones’ fifth win was the result of a forfeit by Forest Hill), the Mustangs’ defense has allowed 15 points per game with five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and five sacks collected along the way.
Junior linebacker Ken Russell has led the way with 27 solo tackles, closely followed by Maurice Smith with 25 and Colin Maggard with 22.
Offensively, the Mustangs lean on a potent passing attack led by senior quarterback Alan Follis, who has thrown for 944 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Follis has the luxury of working with a deep, talented group of receivers, which boasts five members averaging double-digit yards per catch. Sophomore receiver Matthew Nixon continues to prove himself as a valuable addition to the team, leading the way with 304 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 receptions.
For the Tornadoes, success has come by way of an increasingly dangerous rushing attack on offense. Senior running back Xavier Evans has rushed for 601 yards and 7 touchdowns in two games since returning from a lingering preseason injury, including a school-record 404-yard performance against the Bulldogs last Friday.
Though Laurel’s defense has forced multiple turnovers in each of its first five contests, it has surrendered 29 points per week to opposing teams. Every stop will count for the Tornadoes this Friday when facing a Mustangs defense that held Evans to just 56 rushing yards last year during a 24-14 home win for West Jones.
Special teams played a large role in that win, with the Mustangs blocking two punts and turning both opportunities into points. Pierson’s special teams unit has continued to make plays in 2020, racking up a blocked punt, a blocked field goal attempt, and touchdown returns by Nixon on a punt and a kickoff.
The Tornadoes, who defeated South Jones 35-21 in September, can claim the belt for the sixth time with a victory over the Mustangs on Friday night. For the Mustangs, their bout with the Tornadoes will be one of two remaining opportunities to defend the belt and earn their third county-wide crown.
