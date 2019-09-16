The West Jones Mustangs throttled Wayne County 31-10 on Friday, boosting their overall record to 4-0 on the season. The win ended an eight-game WJ losing streak against Wayne County that dated back to 2010.
The victory also served as a significant confidence booster for both the fan base and the program, considering every player on the current roster was in elementary school the last time the Mustangs got a win over the rival War Eagles.
West Jones dominated the contest on both offense and defense for most of the night. The Mustangs’ offense out-gained the War Eagles 373-185 and was 7-for-13 on third-down-conversion attempts, compared to only two successful conversions by the War Eagles on 13 attempts.
Alan Follis completed 14 of 20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Kentrel Pruitt rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Michael Neal had four catches for a game-high 82 yards and a touchdown and Tajrick Randolph had four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Randolph said his performance on Friday night was special to him considering the way his previous game against Wayne County ended.
“Last year, I dropped the game-winning catch,” Randolph said. “It felt good to come out here, redeem myself and help my team get the win.”
Coach Scott Pierson added, “He was really hard on himself after that drop last year. But I told him, ‘Son, you’re going to make a lot of plays for this football team before you graduate.’ He continues to get better, he has a great relationship with his quarterback, and they’re going to be fun to watch for the next two years.”
The win marks the first time the Mustangs have gotten off to a 4-0 start to the season since 2012. Last year, through the first month, the Mustangs were 3-1 with an average final score of 28-8. This season, they are undefeated and are outscoring opponents by an average of 35-12. Pierson said perhaps the biggest key to the team’s success over the last two years lies in the hands of its play-making quarterback Alan Follis.
“When we have a good trigger man, I think we excel,” said Pierson. “I think it’s that way at every level, all the way from high school to the pros. Every team has wideouts that can catch, a decent offensive line, and a lot of teams play good defense. The difference between good and great is a good quarterback.
"The game is changing from being played inside the box to where now you have to be able to spread the field. So you have to have what I like to call a point guard — a guy who can get you into the right play, distribute the ball to the right people at the right time, and then you’ve got a chance.”
West Jones now has two weeks to prepare for its next game, which is the Region 3-5A opener at home against the Brookhaven Panthers (1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.