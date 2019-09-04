By Brad Crowe
The West Jones Mustangs are off to another hot start in 2019 with a 2-0 record entering the first Friday of September. Coming off a dominating 42-7 victory over Northeast Jones, head coach Scott Pierson and his team will now travel to Clarke County to take on the 4A Quitman Panthers.
The Mustangs have been playing efficient football across the board, with no one player tasked with having to carry an extra heavy load. The offense has produced a balanced attack, averaging 137 passing yards and 163 rushing yards per week. Four Mustangs have rushed for 50 or more yards through two weeks, with the entire unit combining for an average of 5 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Alan Follis has thrown for 270 yards and three touchdowns on the season, seemingly much more confident after a year of starting experience under his belt.
Senior linebacker Londarrius McRunnels leads the defense with 14 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Their Week 3 opponent enters the match with a 1-1 record. The Panthers battled closely on the road against Wayne County before falling behind late in a 28-14 loss, but they bounced back the next week with a 23-6 victory over the Heidelberg Oilers.
The Mustangs and Panthers are familiar with each other, having battled 38 times since 1975.
The Mustangs have won 28 of those contests, including last year's game, 36-7.
Red Devils ready
for unbeaten Bulldogs
The Stringer Red Devils will take on the Enterprise Bulldogs at home Friday in search of their second win of the season. The Red Devils hope to carry momentum from a four-touchdown victory over Clarkdale to take down an undefeated Enterprise squad.
Running back Omarion Bridges has been the Red Devils' go-to playmaker early on in the season. Bridges was selected Player of the Game against Clarkdale after rushing for 134 yards on 15 attempts with three scores. Averaging 6.8 yards per carry through two games, the junior will undoubtedly play a large role in the Week 3 offensive gameplan.
The Bulldogs are led by a running back with similar numbers, Kristian Milsap. The freshman has rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries through two games. Whichever team's explosive runner has the most success may become the deciding factor in Friday night's contest.
