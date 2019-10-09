The West Jones Mustangs (6-0, 2-0) are in full stride entering the second half of the season. Despite having to play on Saturday morning due to bad weather, they slammed South Jones, 37-5. The Mustangs will now face the challenge of overcoming injuries to two key players and facing Forest Hill (3-4, 2-0) after a shorter week of practice.
The Mustangs lost senior wide receiver Michael Neal for the season with a torn ACL. The second injury occurred shortly after the game, when senior defensive end Tavis Wilson was taken to the hospital following a car accident. Wilson’s status for Friday’s game has yet to be determined.
Neal has been a major contributor to West Jones’ offense over the past two seasons. Through six games this season he had 13 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs do, however, have seasoned receivers in place to pick up the slack in Neal’s absence. Junior Tajrick Randolph leads the receiving group with 21 catches for 353 yards and seven touchdowns. Jalen Johnson, another talented junior, has caught 11 passes for 148 yards and one score. With junior quarterback Alan Follis playing at a high level so far in his second year as the starter, head coach Scott Pierson believes his offense is equipped to overcome the obstacle and continue winning football games.
Forest Hill has won back-to-back games over Wingfield and Jim Hill. The Patriots' offense boasts one of the better passing attacks in Region 4-5A, having averaged 220 yards through the air.
